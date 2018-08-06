Waberer International : Sample Power of Attorney

POWER OF ATTORNEY

Undersigned [name of the shareholder natural person, place and date of birth, mother's maiden name, address] / [name of the shareholder legal entity, seat, registration number, place of incorporation, name of the registering authority, name of the representative] (the "Principal"), hereby

authorizes

[name of the Attorney, address, mother's maiden name, place and date of birth)

as attorney-in-fact (the "Attorney") to represent the Principal with full authority at the extraordinary general meeting of WABERER'S INTERNATIONAL Nyilvánosan Működő Részvénytársaság (company registration number: 01-10-041375; seat: H-1239 Budapest, Nagykőrösi út 351.; "Waberer's International") to be held at 11:00 a.m. on August 28, 2018 (the "General Meeting") and to exercise all shareholding rights including the right to vote.

This Power of Attorney is valid for the continuation of the suspended and repeated general meeting as well. The authority granted by this Power of Attorney shall remain in force until withdrawal and the eventual lapse or termination of this Power of Attorney shall not affect any act theretofore done or performed in exercise thereof.

This Power of Attorney shall be governed by the laws of Hungary.

Place and Date : ___________, ___ ___________ 2018

_________________________

[name of the Principal]

I hereby accept the present power of attorney binding on me.

Place and Date : ___________, ___ ___________ 2018

__________________________

[name of the Attorney]

As wittnesses thereof

1. Name : 2. Name : Address : Address : Signature : Signature : Notes to the Power of Attorney :

The power of attorney for the nominee shall be prepared in the form of a public document or a private document with full probative force taking into account any international agreement or reciprocity between Hungary (the Hungarian State) and the country where the document was issued. If the power of attorney is prepared in any language other than Hungarian or English a certified Hungarian translation thereof shall be attached. In case of shareholders other than natural persons, powers of representations of the persons signing the power of attorney or representing the shareholder at the general meeting shall be certified by appropriate original documents issued by a public authority or office or by a public notary. If the certification of the power of representation is in any language other than Hungarian or English a certified Hungarian translation thereof shall be attached.