Waberer International : Supervisory Board Change

INVESTOR RELEASE

Supervisory Board Change

Budapest, July 26, 2018 - WABERER'S INTERNATIONAL Nyrt. (hereinafter: Waberer's) announces that Mr. Peter Grace has informed the Supervisory Board that he is resigning from his positions as member of the Supervisory Board, Audit Committee, and Nomination and Remuneration Committee of Waberer's. The resignation will take effect on August 28, 2018.

Mr. Grace has served since 2016 as member of the Supervisory Board and since 2017 as member of the Audit Committee, and Remuneration Committee.

The Board of Directors proposes Mr. David Thompson to replace Mr. Grace. Mr. Thompson was employed by KPMG for 42 years in various positions until 2014 mainly in the field of audit services, including 22 years as a partner in KPMG's Budapest office and 12 years as a member of the Management Board of the Hungarian member firm of KPMG. Mr Thompson is a member of the Curatorium of the Robert Burns International Foundation, a registered charity in Hungary.

WABERER'S INTERNATIONAL Nyrt.