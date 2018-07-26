Log in
WABERER'S INTERNATIONAL NYRT (WABE)
Waberer International : Supervisory Board Change

07/26/2018 | 05:31pm CEST

INVESTOR RELEASE

Supervisory Board Change

Budapest, July 26, 2018 - WABERER'S INTERNATIONAL Nyrt. (hereinafter: Waberer's) announces that Mr. Peter Grace has informed the Supervisory Board that he is resigning from his positions as member of the Supervisory Board, Audit Committee, and Nomination and Remuneration Committee of Waberer's. The resignation will take effect on August 28, 2018.

Mr. Grace has served since 2016 as member of the Supervisory Board and since 2017 as member of the Audit Committee, and Remuneration Committee.

The Board of Directors proposes Mr. David Thompson to replace Mr. Grace. Mr. Thompson was employed by KPMG for 42 years in various positions until 2014 mainly in the field of audit services, including 22 years as a partner in KPMG's Budapest office and 12 years as a member of the Management Board of the Hungarian member firm of KPMG. Mr Thompson is a member of the Curatorium of the Robert Burns International Foundation, a registered charity in Hungary.

WABERER'S INTERNATIONAL Nyrt.

Disclaimer

Waberer's International Nyrt. published this content on 26 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 July 2018 15:30:05 UTC
Financials (HUF)
Sales 2018 257 B
EBIT 2018 13 094 M
Net income 2018 -
Debt 2018 85 255 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
EV / Sales 2018 0,56x
EV / Sales 2019 0,49x
Capitalization 57 845 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 6 810  HUF
Spread / Average Target 104%
Managers
NameTitle
Ferenc Lajkó Chief Executive Officer & Chief Operating Officer
Peter Grace Chairman-Supervisory Board
Barna Erdélyi Chief Financial Officer & Deputy CEO
Sándor Székely Member-Supervisory Board
Mária Szalainé Kazuska Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WABERER'S INTERNATIONAL NYRT209
JB HUNT TRANSPORT SERVICES3.39%12 850
OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE12.47%11 715
LANDSTAR SYSTEM, INC.4.71%4 493
DEPPON LOGISTICS CO LTD0.00%3 808
SANKYU INC.15.74%3 355
