Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Wacker Chemie AG    WCH   DE000WCH8881

WACKER CHEMIE AG (WCH)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Wacker Chemie : Joins Familienpakt Bayern

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/24/2018 | 12:13pm CEST

'WACKER is dedicated to helping its employees successfully integrate their careers and private lives,' says Dr. Christian Hartel, personnel director and member of the Executive Board. 'We have firmly embedded the commitment to a family-friendly work environment in our corporate policy guidelines.'

The Group offers its employees extensive opportunities to balance their private and professional life. These include a wide range of work-time models, support with childcare, school-vacation childcare at the Burghausen site, one week of 'family time' for parents of children under eight and support for employees caring for relatives. As Angela Wörl, head of HR, stresses, 'WACKER is already a family-friendly company. But we want to improve further, rather than rest on our laurels, since both the company and its employees benefit from a family-friendly corporate culture.'

In May this year, Kerstin Schreyer, the Bavarian Minister of Labor and Family Affairs, and Franz Josef Pschierer, Minister of Economic Affairs, honored Wacker Chemie AG as part of the corporate competition 'Erfolgreich. Familienfreundlich' ('Successful. Family-Friendly'). The Bavarian state government uses the award to acknowledge companies' exemplary support for employees' work-life balance.

About Familienpakt Bayern

Familienpakt Bayern was set up by the Bavarian state government, the Bavarian Industry Association (vbw), the Bavarian Chamber of Industry and Commerce (BIHK) and the Bavarian Association of the Crafts Sector (BHT) to ensure continued, collaborative support for work-life balance in Bavaria. The network is a key building block in the process of spreading awareness in companies and in government of family-career issues, and to work on improving them together. Roughly 600 companies are now involved in Familienpakt Bayern.

Disclaimer

Wacker Chemie AG published this content on 24 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 July 2018 10:12:12 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on WACKER CHEMIE AG
12:13pWACKER CHEMIE : Joins Familienpakt Bayern
PU
07/20WACKER CHEMIE : Patent Issued for Method for Producing Siloxanes from Alkali Sal..
AQ
07/15IFT ANNUAL MEETING & FOOD EXPO 2018 : WACKER Presents Alpha-Dextrin for Egg-Free..
PU
07/06WACKER CHEMIE : TDEC report confirms findings on Wacker explosion
AQ
07/02WACKER CHEMIE : German Rubber Conference DKT 2018 WACKER Showcases Addition-Curi..
PU
06/21WACKER CHEMIE AG : Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial repo..
EQ
06/12WACKER CHEMIE : POLYMERS to Raise Prices for Dispersions and Dispersible Polymer..
PU
05/31WACKER CHEMIE : Patent Application Titled "Carpet Coating Compositions" Publishe..
AQ
05/25WACKER CHEMIE : Researchers Submit Patent Application, "Process for Silane Oligo..
AQ
05/24WACKER CHEMIE : taking long view on its $2.6 billion project in Bradley County
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
06/19China's Subsidy Cut Puts Grid Parity In Reach 
04/26Wacker's (WKCMF) CEO Rudolf Staudigl on Q1 2018 Results - Earnings Call Trans.. 
04/26Wacker Chemie AG reports Q1 results 
03/14Wacker Chemie AG 2017 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
03/13Wacker's (WKCMF) CEO Rudolf Staudigl on Q4 2017 Results - Earnings Call Trans.. 
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 5 023 M
EBIT 2018 549 M
Net income 2018 350 M
Debt 2018 519 M
Yield 2018 3,30%
P/E ratio 2018 16,97
P/E ratio 2019 14,96
EV / Sales 2018 1,32x
EV / Sales 2019 1,28x
Capitalization 6 091 M
Chart WACKER CHEMIE AG
Duration : Period :
Wacker Chemie AG Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WACKER CHEMIE AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 142 €
Spread / Average Target 23%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Rudolf Staudigl President & Chief Executive Officer
Peter-Alexander Wacker Chairman-Supervisory Board
Matthias Biebl Member-Supervisory Board
Franz-Josef Kortüm Member-Supervisory Board
Thomas Strüngmann Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WACKER CHEMIE AG-28.45%7 117
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION SJSC--.--%103 531
AIR LIQUIDE2.81%54 362
PRAXAIR4.67%47 583
LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES-2.48%42 316
SHIN-ETSU CHEMICAL CO LTD-12.97%39 818
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.