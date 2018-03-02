Log in
WAGEWORKS INC (WAGE)
Arons & Arons, LLC : Announces Investigation on Behalf of WageWorks, Inc. Investors

03/02/2018 | 12:59am CET

The Law Firm of Arons & Arons, LLC has initiated an investigation of WageWorks, Inc. (NYSE: WAGE) (“WageWorks”) on behalf of the company’s shareholders for possible violations of federal securities law.

WageWorks investors who would like to discuss this investigation and their legal options should contact Arons & Arons, LLC (Jeffrey S. Arons, Esq.) at (973) 762-0795, (877) 512-7667 or email us at [email protected].

WageWorks, Inc. announced today that it is delaying its Annual Report on Form 10K for the year ended December 31st, 2017 and its financial results and associated conference call for the fourth quarter of 2017. Following this release, the Company’s stock dropped to $10.25 (20%) in afternoon trading.

If you are an investor in WageWorks or have information pertaining to this investigation, you are encouraged to contact Jeffrey Arons, Esq. (973) 762-0795, (877) 512-7667 or email us at [email protected]. For updates and information please visit https://www.aronslaw.net/investigations.

Arons & Arons, LLC is a family oriented firm that provides representation for individuals, including investors who have been victimized by securities fraud. Our attorneys understand the financial and emotional trauma that securities fraud can cause, and we are relentless in our efforts to hold corporate wrongdoers accountable and obtain compensation for our clients. For over 30 years our attorneys have provided personal, accessible, and effective legal representation for our clients. www.aronslaw.net

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under applicable laws and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2017 480 M
EBIT 2017 110 M
Net income 2017 47,8 M
Debt 2017 -
Yield 2017 -
P/E ratio 2017 43,26
P/E ratio 2018 45,41
Capi. / Sales 2017 4,33x
Capi. / Sales 2018 3,97x
Capitalization 2 079 M
Chart WAGEWORKS INC
Duration : Period :
Wageworks Inc Technical Analysis Chart | WAGE | US9304271094 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends WAGEWORKS INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 80,7 $
Spread / Average Target 54%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Joseph L. Jackson Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Edgar O. Montes President & Chief Operating Officer
Colm M. Callan CFO & Principal Accounting Officer
Tom Catchings Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Jerome D. Gramaglia Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WAGEWORKS INC-12.74%2 079
WORLDPAY INC7.04%25 380
CINTAS CORPORATION9.52%18 173
UNITED RENTALS1.89%14 782
ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS CORPORATION-5.78%13 313
BUREAU VERITAS-4.65%11 583
