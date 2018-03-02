Arons & Arons, LLC : Announces Investigation on Behalf of WageWorks, Inc. Investors

The Law Firm of Arons & Arons, LLC has initiated an investigation of
WageWorks, Inc. (NYSE: WAGE) (“WageWorks”) on behalf of the company’s
shareholders for possible violations of federal securities law.
WageWorks, Inc. announced today that it is delaying its Annual Report on
Form 10K for the year ended December 31st, 2017 and its
financial results and associated conference call for the fourth quarter
of 2017. Following this release, the Company’s stock dropped to $10.25
(20%) in afternoon trading.
