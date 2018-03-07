Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP : Continues Investigation on Behalf of WageWorks Inc. Investors

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) continues its investigation on behalf of WageWorks Inc. (“WageWorks” or the “Company”) (NYSE: WAGE) investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws. To obtain information or aid in the investigation, please visit the WageWorks investigation page on our website at https://www.glancylaw.com/case/wageworks-inc.

On March 1, 2018, the Company announced a delay in the filing of its annual report for the year ended December 31, 2017. The Company further disclosed that it found a “material weakness in its internal control over financial reporting” related to “managing change and assessing risk in the areas of non-routine and complex transactions.” WageWorks further stated that its Audit Committee was investigating accounting matters, and that the investigation may ultimately result in the identification of other accounting issues. On this news the Company’s share price fell $9.75 per share, or nearly 20%, to close at $42.70 on March 1, 2018.

If you purchased WageWorks securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Lesley F. Portnoy, Esquire, of GPM, 1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, by email to [email protected], or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

