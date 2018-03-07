Log in
WAGEWORKS INC (WAGE)
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP : Continues Investigation on Behalf of WageWorks Inc. Investors

03/07/2018 | 12:49am CET

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) continues its investigation on behalf of WageWorks Inc. (“WageWorks” or the “Company”) (NYSE: WAGE) investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws. To obtain information or aid in the investigation, please visit the WageWorks investigation page on our website at https://www.glancylaw.com/case/wageworks-inc.

On March 1, 2018, the Company announced a delay in the filing of its annual report for the year ended December 31, 2017. The Company further disclosed that it found a “material weakness in its internal control over financial reporting” related to “managing change and assessing risk in the areas of non-routine and complex transactions.” WageWorks further stated that its Audit Committee was investigating accounting matters, and that the investigation may ultimately result in the identification of other accounting issues. On this news the Company’s share price fell $9.75 per share, or nearly 20%, to close at $42.70 on March 1, 2018.

If you purchased WageWorks securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Lesley F. Portnoy, Esquire, of GPM, 1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, by email to [email protected], or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2017 480 M
EBIT 2017 110 M
Net income 2017 47,8 M
Debt 2017 -
Yield 2017 -
P/E ratio 2017 38,35
P/E ratio 2018 40,26
Capi. / Sales 2017 3,84x
Capi. / Sales 2018 3,52x
Capitalization 1 843 M
Chart WAGEWORKS INC
Duration : Period :
Wageworks Inc Technical Analysis Chart | WAGE | US9304271094 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends WAGEWORKS INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 80,7 $
Spread / Average Target 73%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Joseph L. Jackson Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Edgar O. Montes President & Chief Operating Officer
Colm M. Callan CFO & Principal Accounting Officer
Tom Catchings Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Jerome D. Gramaglia Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WAGEWORKS INC-25.00%1 843
WORLDPAY INC7.04%25 626
CINTAS CORPORATION9.05%18 253
UNITED RENTALS2.73%15 257
ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS CORPORATION-8.19%12 805
BUREAU VERITAS-6.76%11 785
