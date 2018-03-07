Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP : Continues Investigation on Behalf of WageWorks Inc. Investors

Glancy
Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) continues its investigation on
behalf of WageWorks Inc. (“WageWorks” or the “Company”) (NYSE: WAGE)
investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations
of federal securities laws. To obtain information or aid in the
investigation, please visit the WageWorks investigation page on our
website at https://www.glancylaw.com/case/wageworks-inc.
On March 1, 2018, the Company announced a delay in the filing of its
annual report for the year ended December 31, 2017. The Company further
disclosed that it found a “material weakness in its internal control
over financial reporting” related to “managing change and assessing risk
in the areas of non-routine and complex transactions.” WageWorks further
stated that its Audit Committee was investigating accounting matters,
and that the investigation may ultimately result in the identification
of other accounting issues. On this news the Company’s share price fell
$9.75 per share, or nearly 20%, to close at $42.70 on March 1, 2018.
If you purchased WageWorks securities, have information or would like to
learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this
announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters,
please contact Lesley F. Portnoy, Esquire, of GPM, 1925 Century Park
East, Suite 2100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-201-9150,
Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, by email to [email protected],
or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com.
If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone
number and number of shares purchased.
This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some
jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180306006799/en/