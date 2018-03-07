Johnson Fistel, LLP : Announces Investigations of RH, WageWorks, Inc., BRF S.A., and Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc.; Investors Encouraged to Contact Firm

SAN DIEGO, March 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --Shareholder Rights Law Firm Johnson Fistel, LLP is investigating potential claims against RH, WageWorks, Inc., BRF S.A., and Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc., as detailed below:

RH - formerly Restoration Hardware

Johnson Fistel, LLP is investigating potential violations of the federal and state securities laws by RH formerly Restoration Hardware (NYSE: RH) and certain of its officers.

Last year, a Securities Class Action Complaint was filed on behalf of those who purchased securities of RH between March 26, 2015 to June 8, 2016. The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made false and misleading statements, specifically its earnings forecasts based on a new product line, RH Modern. The complaint further alleges that RH misrepresented and concealed problems surrounding the launch of RH Modern, including inventory shortages, shipping delays, and poor construction quality. On February 26, 2018, the courts denied RH's motion to dismiss, paving the way for litigation to carry on.

If you have held RH shares continuously before March 26, 2015 , you may have standing to hold RH harmless from the damage the officers and directors caused by making them personally responsible. You may also be able to assist in reforming the Company's corporate governance to prevent future wrongdoing.

If you are an RH shareholder continuously holding shares before March 26, 2015 , and are interested in learning more about your legal rights and remedies, please contact Jim Baker ([email protected] ) at 619-814-4471. If you email, please include your phone number.

About Johnson Fistel, LLP:

Johnson Fistel, LLP is a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm with offices in California, New York and Georgia. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits. For more information about the firm and its attorneys, please visit http://www.johnsonfistel.com. Attorney advertising. Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.

WageWorks, Inc.

Johnson Fistel, LLP is investigating potential violations of the federal securities laws by WageWorks, Inc. (NYSE: WAGE) ("WageWorks ") and certain of its officers.

On March 1, 2018, WageWorks announced "it is delaying its Annual Report on Form 10K for the year ended December 31, 2017 and its financial results and associated conference call for the fourth quarter of 2017." Following this news, shares of WageWorks fell over 18% on March 1, 2018.

Then, on March 2, 2018, WageWorks announced it required additional time to complete its financial statements and assess its internal controls over financial reporting. WageWorks concluded it has a material weakness in its internal controls over financial reporting as of December 31, 2017 related to "managing change and assessing risk in the areas of non-routine and complex transactions." WageWorks further announced its Audit Committee is investigating WageWorks' internal controls over financial reporting in fiscal 2016 and 2017, including a review of revenue recognition "related to the accounting for a government contract during fiscal 2016 and associated issues with whether there was an open flow of information and appropriate tone at the top for an effective control environment."

If you have information that could assist in this investigation, including former employees and others, or if you are a WageWorks shareholder and are interested in learning more about the investigation or your legal rights and remedies, please contact Jim Baker ([email protected]) by email or by phone at 619-814-4471. If you email, please include your phone number.

BRF S.A.

Shareholder Rights Law Firm Johnson Fistel, LLP is investigating potential violations of the federal securities laws against BRF S.A. ("BRF") (NYSE: BRFS).

On March 5, 2018, police in Brazil arrested BRF's former chief executive and announced a new stage of their probe into the Company regarding an alleged bribery scheme to subvert food safety inspections at the Company's facilities. Brazilian federal police also uncovered that they had launched a new phase in an investigation targeting BRF that accuses the company of avoiding food safety checks for years.

Following this news, BRF's stock price plummeted nearly 20% on March 5, 2018.

If you have information that could assist in this investigation, including former employees and others, or if you are a BRF shareholder and are interested in learning more about the investigation or your legal rights and remedies, please contact Jim Baker ([email protected]) by email or by phone at 619-814-4471. If you email, please include your phone number.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. - formerly Lion Biotechnologies

Johnson Fistel, LLP is investigating potential violations of the federal and state securities laws by Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. formerly Lion Biotechnologies (NASDAQ: IOVA) ("Iovance") and certain of its officers.

Last year, a Securities Class Action Complaint was filed on behalf of those who purchased securities of Iovance between November 14, 2013 through April 10, 2017. According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that (1) Lion Biotechnologies, through its former CEO Manish Singh, engaged in a scheme to mislead investors by commissioning over 10 internet publications and 20 widely distributed emails promoting Lion Biotechnologies to potential investors that purported to be independent from the company when, in fact, they were paid promotions; (2) former CEO Singh engaged a notorious stock promotion firm to pay writers to publish articles about Lion Biotechnologies on investment websites as well as to coordinate the distribution of articles to thousands of electronic mailboxes; (3) former CEO Singh actively participated in the promotional work for Lion Biotechnologies and understood that the promotion firm was using writers who would not disclose that Lion Biotechnologies was indirectly compensating them for their publications; and (4) as a result, defendants' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

If you have held Iovance shares continuously before November 14, 2013 , you may have standing to hold Iovance harmless from the damage the officers and directors caused by making them personally responsible. You may also be able to assist in reforming the Company's corporate governance to prevent future wrongdoing.

If you are an Iovance shareholder continuously holding shares before November 14, 2013 , and are interested in learning more about your legal rights and remedies, please contact Jim Baker ([email protected] ) at 619-814-4471. If you email, please include your phone number.

