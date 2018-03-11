Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Wageworks Inc    WAGE

WAGEWORKS INC (WAGE)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Rosen Law Firm Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against WageWorks, Inc. – WAGE

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/11/2018 | 11:08pm CET

Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit on behalf of purchasers of the securities of WageWorks, Inc. (NYSE:WAGE) from May 6, 2016 through March 1, 2018, inclusive (the “Class Period”). The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for WageWorks investors under the federal securities laws.

To join the WageWorks class action, go to https://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-1302.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. or Zachary Halper, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email [email protected] or [email protected] for information on the class action.

NO CLASS HAS YET BEEN CERTIFIED IN THE ABOVE ACTION. UNTIL A CLASS IS CERTIFIED, YOU ARE NOT REPRESENTED BY COUNSEL UNLESS YOU RETAIN ONE. YOU MAY ALSO REMAIN AN ABSENT CLASS MEMBER AND DO NOTHING AT THIS POINT. YOU MAY RETAIN COUNSEL OF YOUR CHOICE.

According to the lawsuit, defendants during the Class Period made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) there were material weaknesses in WageWorks’ systems of internal controls and that its practices and controls were ineffective; (2) WageWorks failed to adequately manage and assess risk relating to certain complex transactions, including certain government contracts; (3) WageWorks improperly recognized revenue thereby inflating its earnings and related financial metrics; and (4) as a result, WageWorks’ financial statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than May 8, 2018. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to join the litigation, go to https://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-1302.html or to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Phillip Kim, Esq. or Zachary Halper, Esq. of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via e-mail at [email protected] or [email protected].

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm or on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm.

Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Since 2014, Rosen Law Firm has been ranked #2 in the nation by Institutional Shareholder Services for the number of securities class action settlements annually obtained for investors.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on WAGEWORKS INC
11:08pRosen Law Firm Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Wa..
BU
03/10KESSLER TOPAZ MELTZER & CHECK, LLP : Announces Shareholder Class Action Filed Ag..
PR
03/10WAGEWORKS INC : ONGOING INVESTIGATION: The Schall Law Firm Announces It Is Inves..
AC
03/10WAGEWORKS : Barrack, Rodos & Bacine Files Securities Class Action Lawsuit Agains..
AQ
03/10WAGEWORKS INC : Lawsuit for Investors in Shares of Wageworks Inc (NYSE: WAGE) An..
AC
03/10WAGEWORKS : INVESTOR ALERT - Kaplan Fox Announces Investigation of WageWorks, In..
PR
03/08WAGE Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Continues Investigation on Behalf of Wage..
BU
03/07WAGEWORKS INC : IMPORTANT INVESTIGATION NOTICE: The Schall Law Firm Announces it..
AC
03/07JOHNSON FISTEL, LLP : Announces Investigations of RH, WageWorks, Inc., BRF S.A.,..
PR
03/07GLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : Continues Investigation on Behalf of WageWorks Inc..
BU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
03/01WageWorks delays financials; shares resume down 22% 
03/01Midday Gainers / Losers (3/1/2018) 
03/01WageWorks continues selloff, down 14%, investors spooked over delay in report.. 
2017WageWorks (WAGE) Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript 
2017WageWorks beats by $0.05, misses on revenue 
Financials ($)
Sales 2017 480 M
EBIT 2017 110 M
Net income 2017 47,8 M
Debt 2017 -
Yield 2017 -
P/E ratio 2017 40,58
P/E ratio 2018 42,60
Capi. / Sales 2017 4,06x
Capi. / Sales 2018 3,73x
Capitalization 1 950 M
Chart WAGEWORKS INC
Duration : Period :
Wageworks Inc Technical Analysis Chart | WAGE | US9304271094 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends WAGEWORKS INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 80,7 $
Spread / Average Target 64%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Joseph L. Jackson Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Edgar O. Montes President & Chief Operating Officer
Colm M. Callan CFO & Principal Accounting Officer
Tom Catchings Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Jerome D. Gramaglia Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WAGEWORKS INC-20.65%1 950
WORLDPAY INC7.04%26 051
CINTAS CORPORATION10.52%18 987
UNITED RENTALS6.66%15 991
ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS CORPORATION-6.83%13 215
BUREAU VERITAS-3.33%11 973
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.