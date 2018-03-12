WAGE Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of WageWorks Inc. Investors

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors that purchased WageWorks Inc. (“WageWorks” or the “Company”) (NYSE: WAGE) securities between May 6, 2016 and March 1, 2018, inclusive (the “Class Period”). WageWorks investors have until May 8, 2018 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

On March 1, 2018, the Company announced a delay in the filing of its annual report for the year ended December 31, 2017. The Company further disclosed that it found a “material weakness in its internal control over financial reporting” related to “managing change and assessing risk in the areas of non-routine and complex transactions.” WageWorks further stated that its Audit Committee was investigating accounting matters, and that the investigation may ultimately result in the identification of other accounting issues. On this news the Company’s share price fell $9.75 per share, or nearly 20%, to close at $42.70 on March 1, 2018.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that, defendants during the Class Period made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) there were material weaknesses in WageWorks’ systems of internal controls and that its practices and controls were ineffective; (2) WageWorks failed to adequately manage and assess risk relating to certain complex transactions, including certain government contracts; (3) WageWorks improperly recognized revenue thereby inflating its earnings and related financial metrics; and (4) as a result, WageWorks’ financial statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

