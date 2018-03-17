Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Wageworks Inc    WAGE

WAGEWORKS INC (WAGE)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

WAGEWORKS SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Wageworks, Inc. - WAGE

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/17/2018 | 03:51am CET

NEW ORLEANS, March 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF") and KSF partner, former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have until May 8, 2018 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Wageworks, Inc. (NYSE: WAGE), if they purchased the Company's securities between May 6, 2016 and March 1, 2018, inclusive (the "Class Period").  This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California.

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF") - - not all law firms are created equal. Visit www.ksfcounsel.com to learn more about KSF. (PRNewsfoto/Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC)

What You May Do

If you purchased securities of Wageworks and would like to discuss your legal rights and how this case might affect you and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email ([email protected]), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nyse-wage/ to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action, you must petition the Court by May 8, 2018.  

About the Lawsuit

Wageworks and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws. 

The alleged false and misleading statements and omissions include, but are not limited to, that: (i) there were material weaknesses in the Company's internal controls; (ii) the Company failed to effectively account for managing change and assessing risk for certain transactions dating back to the beginning of 2016; (iii) the Company's financial statements contained errors and were not reliable; and (iv) as a result of the foregoing, Wageworks' financial statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include the former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is a law firm focused on securities, antitrust and consumer class actions, along with merger & acquisition and breach of fiduciary litigation against publicly traded companies on behalf of shareholders. The firm has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.

Contact:

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC
Lewis Kahn, Managing Partner
[email protected]
1-877-515-1850
206 Covington St.
Madisonville, LA 70447

 

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wageworks-shareholder-alert-by-former-louisiana-attorney-general-kahn-swick--foti-llc-reminds-investors-with-losses-in-excess-of-100000-of-lead-plaintiff-deadline-in-class-action-lawsuit-against-wageworks-inc---wage-300615364.html

SOURCE Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC


© PRNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on WAGEWORKS INC
03:51aWAGEWORKS SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORME : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors ..
PR
03/16WAGE The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notifies Investors of an Investigation I..
BU
03/16WAGEWORKS Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Excee..
BU
03/16WAGEWORKS INC : DEADLINE REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a..
AC
03/16KESSLER TOPAZ MELTZER & CHECK, LLP : Announces Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit ..
BU
03/14Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of an Investigation Involving Possibl..
BU
03/14WAGEWORKS INC : The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Securities Class A..
AC
03/14WAGEWORKS : Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Cla..
BU
03/13WAGEWORKS : RM LAW Announces Class Action Lawsuit Against WageWorks, Inc.
PR
03/13WAGEWORKS INC : ONGOING INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces It Is..
AC
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
03/01WageWorks delays financials; shares resume down 22% 
03/01Midday Gainers / Losers (3/1/2018) 
03/01WageWorks continues selloff, down 14%, investors spooked over delay in report.. 
2017WageWorks (WAGE) Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript 
2017WageWorks beats by $0.05, misses on revenue 
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.