Wageworks Inc : DEADLINE REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against WageWorks, Inc. And Encourages Investors To Contact The Firm

03/16/2018 | 06:31pm CET

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 16, 2018 / The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against WageWorks, Inc.(''WageWorks'' or ''the Company'') (NYSE: WAGE) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Image: https://www.accesswire.com/uploads/shaw%20law%20logo%202.png

Investors who purchased the Company's shares between May 6, 2016 and March 1, 2018, are encouraged to contact the firm before May 8, 2018, the lead plaintiff deadline.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss during the Class Period, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall, or Sherin Mahdavian, of the Schall Law Firm, 1880 Century Park East, Suite 404, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 424-303-1964 to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at [email protected].

The class in this case has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

According to the Complaint, the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) there were material weaknesses in WageWorks' systems of internal controls and that its practices and controls were ineffective; (2) WageWorks failed to adequately manage and assess risk relating to certain complex transactions, including certain government contracts; (3) WageWorks improperly recognized revenue thereby inflating its earnings and related financial metrics; and (4) as a result, WageWorks' financial statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When the truth was revealed to the investing public, shares dropped, causing shareholders harm.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world, and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

CONTACT:

The Schall Law Firm
Brian Schall, Esq.
Sherin Mahdavian, Esq.
Schallfirm.com

SOURCE: The Schall Law Firm


© Accesswire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2017 480 M
EBIT 2017 110 M
Net income 2017 47,8 M
Debt 2017 -
Yield 2017 -
P/E ratio 2017 39,79
P/E ratio 2018 41,77
Capi. / Sales 2017 3,98x
Capi. / Sales 2018 3,65x
Capitalization 1 912 M
Chart WAGEWORKS INC
Duration : Period :
Wageworks Inc Technical Analysis Chart | WAGE | US9304271094 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends WAGEWORKS INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 80,7 $
Spread / Average Target 67%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Joseph L. Jackson Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Edgar O. Montes President & Chief Operating Officer
Colm M. Callan CFO & Principal Accounting Officer
Tom Catchings Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Jerome D. Gramaglia Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WAGEWORKS INC-26.29%1 901
WORLDPAY INC7.04%26 551
EXPERIAN PLC (ADR)--.--%20 285
CINTAS CORPORATION11.41%18 756
UNITED RENTALS7.51%15 758
ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS CORPORATION-9.96%12 725
