Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Wageworks Inc    WAGE

WAGEWORKS INC (WAGE)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Wageworks Inc : Lawsuit for Investors in Shares of Wageworks Inc (NYSE: WAGE) Announced by Shareholders Foundation

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/10/2018 | 02:02am CET

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 9, 2018 / The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. announces that a lawsuit was filed for certain investors in NYSE: WAGE shares over alleged securities laws violations by Wageworks Inc.

Investors who purchased shares of Wageworks Inc (NYSE: WAGE) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at [email protected] or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.

On March 1, 2018, Wageworks Inc announced: "it is delaying its Annual Report on Form 10K for the year ended December 31, 2017, and its financial results and associated conference call for the fourth quarter of 2017." Then, on March 2, 2018, Wageworks Inc announced it required additional time to complete its financial statements and assess its internal controls over financial reporting. Wageworks Inc concluded it has a material weakness in its internal controls over financial reporting as of December 31, 2017, related to "managing change and assessing risk in the areas of non-routine and complex transactions." Wageworks Inc further announced its Audit Committee is investigating WageWorks' internal controls over financial reporting in fiscal 2016 and 2017, including a review of revenue recognition "related to the accounting for a government contract during fiscal 2016 and associated issues with whether there was an open flow of information and appropriate tone at the top for an effective control environment."

The plaintiff claims that the defendants issued, or caused to be issued, a series of allegedly false and/or misleading financial statements, failing to disclose that there were material weaknesses in WageWorks' systems of internal controls and that its practices and controls were ineffective, that WageWorks failed to adequately manage and assess risk relating to certain complex transactions, including certain government contracts, that WageWorks improperly recognized revenue thereby inflating its earnings and related financial metrics, and that as a result of the foregoing, WageWorks' financial statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Those who purchased Wageworks Inc (NYSE: WAGE) shares should contact the Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio legal monitoring and a settlement claim filing service, which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. The information is provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon.

CONTACT:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.
Michael Daniels
+1 (858) 779-1554
[email protected]
3111 Camino Del Rio North
Suite 423
San Diego, CA 92108

SOURCE: Shareholders Foundation, Inc.


© Accesswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on WAGEWORKS INC
02:02aWAGEWORKS INC : Lawsuit for Investors in Shares of Wageworks Inc (NYSE: WAGE) An..
AC
02:01aWAGEWORKS : INVESTOR ALERT - Kaplan Fox Announces Investigation of WageWorks, In..
PR
03/08WAGE Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Continues Investigation on Behalf of Wage..
BU
03/07WAGEWORKS INC : IMPORTANT INVESTIGATION NOTICE: The Schall Law Firm Announces it..
AC
03/07JOHNSON FISTEL, LLP : Announces Investigations of RH, WageWorks, Inc., BRF S.A.,..
PR
03/07GLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : Continues Investigation on Behalf of WageWorks Inc..
BU
03/05WAGEWORKS INC : INVESTOR NOTICE: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigati..
AC
03/05Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Announces Investigation of WageWorks, Inc...
PR
03/05REMINDER : Arons & Arons, LLC Continues Investigation on Behalf of WageWorks, In..
BU
03/02GLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : Commences Investigation on Behalf of WageWorks Inc..
BU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
03/01WageWorks delays financials; shares resume down 22% 
03/01Midday Gainers / Losers (3/1/2018) 
03/01WageWorks continues selloff, down 14%, investors spooked over delay in report.. 
2017WageWorks (WAGE) Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript 
2017WageWorks beats by $0.05, misses on revenue 
Financials ($)
Sales 2017 480 M
EBIT 2017 110 M
Net income 2017 47,8 M
Debt 2017 -
Yield 2017 -
P/E ratio 2017 39,71
P/E ratio 2018 41,69
Capi. / Sales 2017 3,97x
Capi. / Sales 2018 3,65x
Capitalization 1 908 M
Chart WAGEWORKS INC
Duration : Period :
Wageworks Inc Technical Analysis Chart | WAGE | US9304271094 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends WAGEWORKS INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 80,7 $
Spread / Average Target 68%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Joseph L. Jackson Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Edgar O. Montes President & Chief Operating Officer
Colm M. Callan CFO & Principal Accounting Officer
Tom Catchings Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Jerome D. Gramaglia Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WAGEWORKS INC-22.34%1 908
WORLDPAY INC7.04%26 042
CINTAS CORPORATION10.50%18 341
UNITED RENTALS5.49%15 481
ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS CORPORATION-7.14%13 048
BUREAU VERITAS-4.08%11 891
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.