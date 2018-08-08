Log in
WAL-MART STORES
Amazon launches curbside pickup at Whole Foods stores

08/08/2018
FILE PHOTO: Amazon boxes are seen stacked for delivery in the Manhattan borough of New York City

(Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc on Wednesday said it was launching curbside pickup at Whole Foods stores, in its latest tactic to win over U.S. grocery shoppers.

Customers can place orders via Amazon's Prime Now app and ask to have groceries loaded into their car upon arrival at a store, the company said in a statement. The service is now available in Sacramento, California, and in Virginia Beach, Virginia, with plans to launch in other cities this year.

The world's largest online retailer is working to crack the $800 billion (£618.38 billion) market for U.S. groceries by popularizing delivery from Whole Foods stores, and now pickup. Cheaper than delivery, pickup has long been touted by far larger grocery companies Kroger Co and Walmart Inc, which have been rolling out the service to thousands of stores.

Whole Foods has 467 U.S. stores and roughly 1 percent share of the fragmented U.S. grocery market. Amazon bought the chain last year in a $13.7 billion deal, and since then it has lowered prices and added delivery services so it could begin capturing shoppers' weekly spending on groceries.

Customers of the new pickup service will get designated parking spots at stores, Amazon said. They must be members of Amazon's subscription club Prime to use the service.

Amazon said pickup in an hour is free for orders of at least $35, while pickup in 30 minutes costs $4.99.

(Reporting By Jeffrey Dastin and Lisa Baertlein; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMAZON.COM 0.80% 1862.48 Delayed Quote.59.26%
KROGER 0.30% 30 Delayed Quote.8.96%
WAL-MART STORES 0.11% 89.77 Delayed Quote.-9.09%
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 515 B
EBIT 2019 21 803 M
Net income 2019 13 264 M
Debt 2019 44 550 M
Yield 2019 2,37%
P/E ratio 2019 19,78
P/E ratio 2020 17,97
EV / Sales 2019 0,60x
EV / Sales 2020 0,58x
Capitalization 265 B
Technical analysis trends WAL-MART STORES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 30
Average target price 93,6 $
Spread / Average Target 4,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
C. Douglas McMillon President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gregory B. Penner Non-Executive Chairman
Brett M. Biggs Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Jeremy King Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Clay Johnson Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WAL-MART STORES-9.09%264 602
ALIMENTATION COUCHE-TARD INC-8.54%26 082
SM INVESTMENTS CORPORATION--.--%22 264
AVENUE SUPERMARTS LTD38.48%14 832
CARREFOUR-14.08%14 217
FAMILYMART UNY HOLDINGS CO LTD35.44%12 164
