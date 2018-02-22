Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Wal-Mart Stores    WMT

WAL-MART STORES (WMT)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 02/21 10:00:27 pm
91.52 USD   -2.75%
01:05aWAL MART STORES : Potholes cause problems for drivers
AQ
12:31aPROFILES IN INN : Making Great Ideas Come to Life
PU
02/21WAL MART STORES : A life well-lived
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Profiles in Innovation: Making Great Ideas Come to Life

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/22/2018 | 12:31am CET

Being named one of the top 50 most innovative companies by Fast Company is a recognition that everyone who works at Walmart owns a piece of. I'm incredibly proud to work alongside so many associates who wake up every morning thinking about how to innovate for our company, our customers and our communities.

We are working together like never before, empowering associates with the technology and tools they need to deliver for our customers, grow in their jobs and have the opportunity for advancement and success. And, everyone at Walmart has the opportunity to do that at a scale that drives significant change and impact.

There are many stories that highlight the great ideas coming to life at Walmart, and I want to share just a few of those with you. These talented associates are passionate about their work and show there's simply no better time to be a part of Walmart.

Shirpaa Manoharan, personalization engineer, Walmart Labs

Whether shopping online or in stores, our customers expect highly personalized experiences - essentially custom-tailored service just right for them. Shirpaa tackles the challenge using machine learning techniques to understand shopping behaviors and deliver customized experiences based on shoppers' preferences. The work she does incorporates a variety of data points including weather, location, local events, and previous shopping history to show unique products and relevant content. 'One size does not fit all. Knowing what customers want and need helps keep them happy and engaged, and it's a challenge I love working on every day,' says Shirpaa.

Archana Sristy, director of engineering, Digital Solutions

Archana and a team of Walmart technologists are partnering with our food safety teams to use blockchain technology to track food products through the supply chain and improve the traceability of the food items from farm-to-fork. 'We started with small team and a pack of mangos,' says Archana. 'After several weeks of rapid prototyping, we had a proof of concept that reduced the time it took to trace the origin of the mangos from about six days to 2.2 seconds.' She credits the ongoing success of the program to the team's focus on bringing value to our customers and always thinking three steps ahead.

Todd Phillips, senior project specialist, Associate Digital Experience

Todd is working to save millions of sheets of paper each year by digitizing the associate onboarding process in our stores and clubs. Currently a pilot program at Sam's Club, Paperless Onboarding not only helps to save trees, it's made the whole process more efficient and saves hours of unnecessary 'paper work' in the hiring process. 'At the onset, we used design interviews and process mapping to help identify gaps that weren't initially obvious. It's really helped to streamline the process for the associate and the company' says Todd. 'I've been with Walmart nearly 20 years and this is truly the most exciting time I've experienced. It feels great to grow my skills and make a difference while helping transform how we operate.'

Wal-Mart Stores Inc. published this content on 21 February 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 February 2018 23:30:02 UTC.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on WAL-MART STORES
01:05aWAL MART STORES : Potholes cause problems for drivers
AQ
12:31aPROFILES IN INNOVATION : Making Great Ideas Come to Life
PU
02/21WAL MART STORES : A life well-lived
AQ
02/21WAL MART STORES : Neuropsychologist says Donald James Smith is a psychophath as ..
AQ
02/21POLICE : 17-year-old Newport News man shot Tuesday evening
AQ
02/21WAL MART STORES : U.S. Patents Awarded to Inventors in Arkansas (Feb. 21)
AQ
02/21WAL MART STORES : As of Friday, 80flu vaccines remaining
AQ
02/21WAL MART STORES : Suspects appear in court in slaying of Sheriff's Explorer, 21
AQ
02/21WAL MART STORES : Walmart partnering with online grocery service to bring home d..
AQ
02/21WAL MART STORES : Urgent Care opening in Florence
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
02/21Amazon Not Stopping At $1,500 
02/21Investors puzzle over Walmart's e-commerce speed bump 
02/21Why Did Walmart Plunge? 
02/21LOW-VOLATILITY ETF STRATEGY : A Rebuttal 
02/21WALL STREET BREAKFAST : Investors Brace For Fed Minutes 
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 511 B
EBIT 2019 22 906 M
Net income 2019 14 605 M
Debt 2019 37 968 M
Yield 2019 2,31%
P/E ratio 2019 19,15
P/E ratio 2020 17,57
EV / Sales 2019 0,62x
EV / Sales 2020 0,60x
Capitalization 279 B
Chart WAL-MART STORES
Duration : Period :
Wal-Mart Stores Technical Analysis Chart | WMT | US9311421039 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends WAL-MART STORES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 33
Average target price 106 $
Spread / Average Target 12%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
C. Douglas McMillon President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gregory B. Penner Non-Executive Chairman
Jonathan Barker Chief Operating Officer
Brett M. Biggs Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Jeremy King Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WAL-MART STORES2.99%278 790
ALIMENTATION COUCHE-TARD INC-4.52%28 299
CARREFOUR6.57%18 384
YONGHUI SUPERSTORES CO., LTD3.76%15 833
DAIRY FARM INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD6.46%11 361
AVENUE SUPERMARTS LTD0.47%11 253
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.