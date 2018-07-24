Log in
WAL-MART STORES (WMT)
Video: How This Special Olympian Found Her Power

07/24/2018 | 07:23pm CEST

Elizabeth 'Liz' Hubert, 22, is a seasoned competitor.

She got into powerlifting about eight years ago. Since then, she's competed at state, national and world events with the Special Olympics. Most recently, she represented Oklahoma at the 2018 Special Olympics USA Games held July 1-6 in Seattle.

When Liz isn't training, she works in the bakery at the Catoosa, Oklahoma, supercenter. She was one of at least 14 associates who participated in the games this year. Her fellow Walmart Special Olympians ranged in age from 21 to 51 and competed in a variety of events, including softball, bowling, shot put and running.

Liz competed for four golds this year in deadlift, squat, bench press and overall combined. It was a weighty goal - she can lift more than 200 pounds in the deadlift alone.

Watch below to follow Liz on her 2018 Special Olympics journey.

Disclaimer

Wal-Mart Stores Inc. published this content on 24 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 July 2018 17:22:06 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 515 B
EBIT 2019 21 803 M
Net income 2019 13 264 M
Debt 2019 44 550 M
Yield 2019 2,42%
P/E ratio 2019 19,33
P/E ratio 2020 17,56
EV / Sales 2019 0,59x
EV / Sales 2020 0,57x
Capitalization 260 B
Chart WAL-MART STORES
Duration : Period :
Wal-Mart Stores Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WAL-MART STORES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 30
Average target price 93,9 $
Spread / Average Target 7,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
C. Douglas McMillon President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gregory B. Penner Non-Executive Chairman
Brett M. Biggs Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Jeremy King Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Clay Johnson Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WAL-MART STORES-11.26%259 851
ALIMENTATION COUCHE-TARD INC-7.76%26 018
SM INVESTMENTS CORPORATION--.--%20 043
AVENUE SUPERMARTS LTD28.64%13 773
DAIRY FARM INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD17.24%12 552
CARREFOUR-24.33%12 227
