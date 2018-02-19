Log in
WAL-MART STORES
Wal Mart Stores : Fourth Quarter FY18 Earnings Conference Call

02/19/2018

Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) will hold a live conference call with the Investment Community at 7 a.m. CST on Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2018, to discuss the company's fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2018 earnings results, as well as its outlook for fiscal year 2019. Doug McMillon, president and chief executive officer, Walmart Inc., and Brett Biggs, Walmart executive vice president and chief financial officer, will host the call to discuss the results and answer questions.

Walmart continuously looks to communicate with the investment community as effectively as possible. In addition to its annual Meeting for the Investment Community each October, the Company now plans to host a live earnings call with executives in conjunction with its fourth-quarter results going forward. It will follow its typical earnings release process for other quarters during its fiscal year.

The event will be webcast live and accessible by logging on here. The webcast will be archived and available beginning at approximately noon CST on Feb. 20.

The company will release its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2018 earnings results and related materials at 5:30 a.m. CST on Feb. 20.

Wal-Mart Stores Inc. published this content on 20 February 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 February 2018 00:05:07 UTC.

