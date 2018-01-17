Wal Mart Stores : Mart's U.S. COO Set to Oversee International Operations

By Sarah Nassauer

Wal-Mart Stores Inc. plans to name a new chief executive for its international business, placing Judith McKenna in the role as of Feb. 1, according to a person familiar with the situation.

Ms. McKenna will replace David Cheesewright, who oversaw the business for four years at a time it struggled to stem sales declines in the U.K. and faced an strong recession in Brazil.

Within Wal-Mart, the international CEO role is seen as a stepping stone to potentially becoming the company's next chief executive. Current CEO Doug McMillon oversaw the company's international operations from 2009 to 2014.

Ms. McKenna came to Wal-Mart more than 20 years ago through the retailer's U.K. arm, Asda. She became chief operating officer for Wal-Mart U.S., her current role, in 2014.

