Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Wal-Mart Stores    WMT

WAL-MART STORES (WMT)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Wal Mart Stores : Mart to Close 10% of Its 660 Sam's Club Stores

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/11/2018 | 11:15pm CET
By Sarah Nassauer

Sam's Club, the warehouse chain owned by Wal-Mart Stores Inc., said it will close around 10% of its 660 U.S. stores over the next few weeks, the latest retailer to shrink its footprint as Americans shift more spending online.

Around a dozen of the 63 stores will become e-commerce fulfillment centers to help support e-commerce efforts, said a person familiar with the plans. Sam's Club is closing underperforming stores in Alaska, Texas, New Jersey and other states.

"After a thorough review, it became clear we had built clubs in some locations that impacted other clubs, and where population had not grown as anticipated," said Sam's Club Chief Executive John Furner in a memo to staff Thursday.

The average Sam's Club employs around 160 workers, so the closures will eliminate around 10,000 jobs. Some workers will be offered roles at other locations, the company said.

The move comes the same day that Wal-Mart said it plans to raise wages for its U.S. hourly workers to $11 and pay a special bonus of up to $1,000 per individual. Sam's Club employees affected by the closures will be offered 60 days paid severance and receive the one-time bonus announced Thursday, said the person familiar with the plans.

In recent quarters Sam's Club has reported higher sales, helped by rising e-commerce sales and a focus on fresh food. That has helped reverse a long period of flat to lower sales, but the unit's performance has lagged behind rival Costco Wholesales Corp. In the most recent quarter Sam's reported sales in existing stores rose 2.8%, while Costco reported sales rose 7.9%.

Write to Sarah Nassauer at [email protected]

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on WAL-MART STORES
03:31a WAL MART STORES : 2 Sam's Clubs to close in NC as company shutters dozens others..
03:24a WAL MART STORES : Mart to Close 10% of Its 660 Sam's Club Stores -- 2nd Update
02:09a WAL MART STORES : This Sacramento Sam's Club is among 63 closing nationwide
01:51a WAL MART STORES : Mart to Close 10% of Its 660 Sam's Club Stores -- 2nd Update
01:49a WAL MART STORES : Sam's Club in Auburn to close as Walmart shutters dozens acros..
01:35a WAL MART STORES : Sam's Club closes in a market flush with grocery and specialty..
01:20a WAL MART STORES : 2 guns found in park near Sartell Walmart
01:03a WAL MART STORES : Jamestown Sam's Club one of 63 to close
12:24a WAL MART STORES : Sam’s Club Shares Changes to Club Fleet
12:17a WAL MART STORES : Sam's Club at Cortana Mall closes suddenly affecting 176 worke..
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
01/11 Portfolio review leads to Sam's Club closings
01/11 Costco spikes after reports of Sam's Club closings
01/11 Thrill-Ride Thursday - Markets Right Back On Top
01/11 Walmart to pay employee bonuses, boosts minimum wage
01/10 My Recession-Proof Strategy And Top Picks For 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 499 B
EBIT 2018 22 672 M
Net income 2018 12 151 M
Debt 2018 40 263 M
Yield 2018 2,06%
P/E ratio 2018 25,11
P/E ratio 2019 20,99
EV / Sales 2018 0,67x
EV / Sales 2019 0,66x
Capitalization 295 B
Chart WAL-MART STORES
Duration : Period :
Wal-Mart Stores Technical Analysis Chart | WMT | US9311421039 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends WAL-MART STORES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 33
Average target price 102 $
Spread / Average Target 2,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
C. Douglas McMillon President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gregory B. Penner Non-Executive Chairman
Jonathan Barker Chief Operating Officer
Brett M. Biggs Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Jeremy King Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WAL-MART STORES1.66%295 261
ALIMENTATION COUCHE-TARD INC1.53%29 869
CARREFOUR-2.58%16 261
YONGHUI SUPERSTORES CO., LTD4.16%15 464
AVENUE SUPERMARTS LTD5.98%12 231
DAIRY FARM INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD2.66%10 955
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.