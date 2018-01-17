Log in
WAL-MART STORES (WMT)
Wal Mart Stores : The Opioid Epidemic Has Changed Safe Disposal of Prescriptions

01/17/2018 | 06:09am CET

The opioid epidemic is as serious of a drug crisis as America's ever seen. It's so deep-reaching that nearly every community has felt its effects.

And while prescription pain medications are an appropriate treatment option for some, the reality is that unchecked supplies in the public pose a significant health concern. Just as prescription drugs should be prescribed carefully, they must be stored and disposed of carefully.

Providing a means for proper drug disposal is a fundamental way Walmart can help. Today, we announced a new, free, convenient solution for responsible opioid disposal, DisposeRx. It's a first-of-its-kind solution and I'm so proud of our team and the work they've done to bring this simple means of disposal to our patients.

We know the person who was prescribed a prescription opioid medication isn't always the only one who is at risk for misuse. This innovative option for medication disposal will help keep families and communities healthy, and DisposeRx is one more way we can make a difference.

Here are a few more reasons why we wanted to help with this critical issue.

Wal-Mart Stores Inc. published this content on 16 January 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 January 2018 05:09:01 UTC.

