Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Wal-Mart Stores    WMT

WAL-MART STORES (WMT)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Wal Mart Stores : Walmart Increases Access to Legal Education with New Partnership

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/01/2018 | 04:13am CEST

Program aimed at increasing diversity and inclusion within the legal profession

Bentonville, Ark., and Largo, Md., July 31, 2018 - Walmart Inc. and the Council on Legal Education Opportunity, Inc. (CLEO), in recognition of CLEO's historic 50th Anniversary celebration, announced today the launch of a new scholarship program intended to increase the accessibility of legal education to minority, low-income, and under-represented groups. The program is representative of Walmart's push to increase diversity and inclusion across sectors and the value the company places on education.

The program is made possible by a $100,000 grant from the Walmart Legal Department to CLEO, a national nonprofit organization seeking to expand opportunities for minority and low-income students to attend law school. The grant will help enable students to attend CLEO's Pre-Law Summer Institute in 2019 and assist in providing ongoing support as they enter law school.

'The need for access to an affordable legal education is a national imperative,' said Cassandra Sneed Ogden, CLEO, Inc. Chief Executive Officer. 'This commitment from Walmart, a key, longtime CLEO partner will make a tremendous difference as we continue to strive toward equality and inclusion in the legal profession and mentor and prepare the diverse jurists, lawyers, and business men and women who will be the leaders of tomorrow!'

About the Council on Legal Education Opportunity, Inc.
CLEO, Inc. is committed to diversifying the legal profession by expanding legal education opportunities to minority, low-income, and disadvantaged groups.

Founded in 1968 when the number of lawyers of color was less than one percent, more than 10,000 individuals have participated in CLEO's programs, many of whom have gone on to excel in every area of the legal profession to include judges, corporate attorneys, law school deans and professors, practitioners, politicians, and more. Although best known for its Pre-Law Summer Institute 'boot camp' for entering law students, CLEO provides services to secondary, college (pre-law), and law school students, which include mentoring, placement assistance, academic counseling and support, and scholarships. For information about CLEO, Inc. and its programs, please visit: www.cleoinc.org. For more information about CLEO's historic 50th Anniversary and corresponding celebrations, please visit: www.cleoinc.org/50.

About Walmart
Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) helps people around the world save money and live better - anytime and anywhere - in retail stores, online, and through their mobile devices. Each week, nearly 270 million customers and members visit our more than 11,700 stores under 65 banners in 28 countries and eCommerce websites. With fiscal year 2018 revenue of $500.3 billion, Walmart employs approximately 2.3 million associates worldwide. Walmart continues to be a leader in sustainability, corporate philanthropy, and employment opportunity. Additional information about Walmart can be found by visiting http://corporate.walmart.com, on Facebook at http://facebook.com/walmart and on Twitter at http://twitter.com/walmart.

Disclaimer

Wal-Mart Stores Inc. published this content on 31 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 August 2018 02:12:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on WAL-MART STORES
04:13aWAL MART STORES : Walmart Increases Access to Legal Education with New Partnersh..
PU
12:18aWAL MART STORES : Walmart and the Walmart Foundation Announce a Commitment of $2..
BU
07/31WAL MART STORES : Walmart and the Walmart Foundation Announce a Commitment of $2..
AQ
07/30WAL MART STORES : How retailers use in-home services to compete against Amazon
AQ
07/28Walmart Explores Its Own Streaming Service
DJ
07/28Advisory firm ISS recommends against Rite Aid sale to Albertsons
RE
07/27Asda's merchandising chief latest executive to quit business
RE
07/26Walmart Taps Capital One for Store Cards, Dealing Major Blow to Synchrony -- ..
DJ
07/26Walmart chooses Capital One Financial for credit card program
RE
07/26Walmart Taps Capital One for Store Cards, Dealing Major Blow to Synchrony -- ..
DJ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
07/30The Best Way To Invest In Apple Pay Is Not Through Apple 
07/30Central Banks Take Center Stage (Wall Street Breakfast Podcast) 
07/30WALL STREET BREAKFAST : Central Banks Take Center Stage 
07/28Walmart aims for Middle America with streaming service 
07/27Sprint expanding into 700 Walmart stores 
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 515 B
EBIT 2019 21 803 M
Net income 2019 13 264 M
Debt 2019 44 550 M
Yield 2019 2,39%
P/E ratio 2019 19,60
P/E ratio 2020 17,81
EV / Sales 2019 0,59x
EV / Sales 2020 0,58x
Capitalization 260 B
Chart WAL-MART STORES
Duration : Period :
Wal-Mart Stores Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WAL-MART STORES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 30
Average target price 93,6 $
Spread / Average Target 5,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
C. Douglas McMillon President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gregory B. Penner Non-Executive Chairman
Brett M. Biggs Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Jeremy King Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Clay Johnson Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WAL-MART STORES-9.64%260 353
ALIMENTATION COUCHE-TARD INC-8.22%25 956
SM INVESTMENTS CORPORATION--.--%21 695
AVENUE SUPERMARTS LTD32.87%14 148
CARREFOUR-15.19%12 839
DAIRY FARM INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD3.55%12 377
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.