Wal Mart Stores : Walmart Increases Access to Legal Education with New Partnership

Program aimed at increasing diversity and inclusion within the legal profession

Bentonville, Ark., and Largo, Md., July 31, 2018 - Walmart Inc. and the Council on Legal Education Opportunity, Inc. (CLEO), in recognition of CLEO's historic 50th Anniversary celebration, announced today the launch of a new scholarship program intended to increase the accessibility of legal education to minority, low-income, and under-represented groups. The program is representative of Walmart's push to increase diversity and inclusion across sectors and the value the company places on education.

The program is made possible by a $100,000 grant from the Walmart Legal Department to CLEO, a national nonprofit organization seeking to expand opportunities for minority and low-income students to attend law school. The grant will help enable students to attend CLEO's Pre-Law Summer Institute in 2019 and assist in providing ongoing support as they enter law school.



'The need for access to an affordable legal education is a national imperative,' said Cassandra Sneed Ogden, CLEO, Inc. Chief Executive Officer. 'This commitment from Walmart, a key, longtime CLEO partner will make a tremendous difference as we continue to strive toward equality and inclusion in the legal profession and mentor and prepare the diverse jurists, lawyers, and business men and women who will be the leaders of tomorrow!'

About the Council on Legal Education Opportunity, Inc.

CLEO, Inc. is committed to diversifying the legal profession by expanding legal education opportunities to minority, low-income, and disadvantaged groups.

Founded in 1968 when the number of lawyers of color was less than one percent, more than 10,000 individuals have participated in CLEO's programs, many of whom have gone on to excel in every area of the legal profession to include judges, corporate attorneys, law school deans and professors, practitioners, politicians, and more. Although best known for its Pre-Law Summer Institute 'boot camp' for entering law students, CLEO provides services to secondary, college (pre-law), and law school students, which include mentoring, placement assistance, academic counseling and support, and scholarships. For information about CLEO, Inc. and its programs, please visit: www.cleoinc.org. For more information about CLEO's historic 50th Anniversary and corresponding celebrations, please visit: www.cleoinc.org/50.

About Walmart

