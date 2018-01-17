Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Wal-Mart Stores    WMT

WAL-MART STORES (WMT)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Wal Mart Stores : Walmart Launches Groundbreaking Disposal Solution to Aid in Fight Against Opioid Abuse and Misuse

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/17/2018 | 12:02am EST

Retailer first national pharmacy chain to offer free opioid disposal solution at all pharmacy locations

In an effort to help curb abuse and misuse, Walmart is launching a first-of-its kind opioid disposal solution – available at no cost – in all company pharmacies.* Known as DisposeRx, the small packet contains ingredients that, according to the manufacturer, when emptied into a pill bottle with warm water, ultimately enable patients to responsibly dispose of leftover medications in their trash.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180116006914/en/

Walmart is the first national pharmacy chain to offer free opioid disposal solution at all pharmacy ...

Walmart is the first national pharmacy chain to offer free opioid disposal solution at all pharmacy locations. (Photo: Business Wire)

According to the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration and the National Institute of Drug Abuse, more than 65 percent of people misusing prescription opioids are getting them from family and friends, and personal prescriptions are one of the main sources of nonmedical opioid abuse. DisposeRx provides a virtually effortless way for patients to destroy leftover opioids and a way to do so without ever leaving home.

The innovative disposal solution will now be provided in addition to ongoing counseling available to Walmart patients on proper opioid use when filling an opioid prescription at any one of its 4,700 pharmacies nationwide. Now, pharmacists can also counsel patients on how to use DisposeRx and distribute an opioid awareness brochure outlining risks and helpful resources.

“The health and safety of our patients is a critical priority; that’s why we’re taking an active role in fighting our nation’s opioid issue – an issue that has affected so many families and communities across America,” said Marybeth Hays, executive vice president of Consumables and Health and Wellness at Walmart U.S. “While this issue requires many resources to solve, we are confident this unique, easy-to-use disposal solution, DisposeRx, will make a meaningful impact on the lives of many. Walmart is incredibly proud to fund this initiative that provides our patients with an opioid disposal solution they can access nationwide, at no cost.”

According to DisposeRx, packets contain a crosslinking polymer blend that, when added to the pill bottle with warm water, sequester any form of prescription drugs – including powders, pills, tablets, capsules, liquids or patches – into a non-divertible and biodegradable gel. The chemicals in the packet are listed as safe by the FDA.

Beginning immediately, patients filling any new Class II opioid prescription at Walmart pharmacies will receive a free DisposeRx packet and opioid safety information brochure when picking up their prescription. Patients with chronic Class II opioid prescriptions will be offered a free DisposeRx packet every six months. Existing pharmacy patients can also request a free DisposeRx packet at any time, including at the upcoming Walmart Wellness Day event on January 20 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. local time at all Walmart locations nationwide. Additionally, Sam’s Club patients can access Dispose Rx at their pharmacies.

“About one-third of medications sold go unused. Too often, these dangerous narcotics remain unsecured where children, teens or visitors may have access. I commend Walmart for taking this innovative approach to help keep unused prescription drugs out of the wrong hands,” said Sen. John Boozman, R-Ark.

The launch of DisposeRx in Walmart and Sam’s Club pharmacies is one of several ways the retailers are helping to address the prescription drug abuse problem. The company urges lawmakers to establish a seven-day supply limit for initial prescriptions issued for acute pain and to require all controlled substance prescriptions be issued electronically, in partnership with the Drug Enforcement Administration. It stocks Naloxone in its pharmacies and will offer Naloxone behind its pharmacy counters for sale or for dispensing by a pharmacist by the end of this month in all states where pharmacy practice laws support its ability to do so. The company also believes education on prescription drug abuse is a key part of the solution and is helping to fund a variety of multi-state programs that teach youth about the dangers of prescription drug use and abuse.

About Walmart

Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. (NYSE: WMT) helps people around the world save money and live better - anytime and anywhere - in retail stores, online, and through their mobile devices. The company’s legal name will become Walmart Inc., effective on Feb. 1, 2018, to reflect its growing status as an omni-channel retailer. Each week, over 260 million customers and members visit our more than 11,600 stores under nearly 60 banners in 28 countries and eCommerce websites. With fiscal year 2017 revenue of $485.9 billion, Walmart employs approximately 2.3 million associates worldwide. Walmart continues to be a leader in sustainability, corporate philanthropy and employment opportunity. Additional information about Walmart can be found by visiting http://corporate.walmart.com, on Facebook at http://facebook.com/walmart and on Twitter at http://twitter.com/walmart.

*Walmart patients in Rhode Island and Washington will receive an alternative free disposal solution until third-party testing of DisposeRx is complete in those states.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on WAL-MART STORES
12:09a WAL MART STORES : The Opioid Epidemic Has Changed Safe Disposal of Prescriptions
12:05a WAL MART STORES : Walmart offers way to turn leftover opioids into useless gel
12:02a WAL MART STORES : Walmart Launches Groundbreaking Disposal Solution to Aid in Fi..
01/16 WAL MART STORES : Blotter
01/16 WAL MART STORES : Top Walmart executive to be appointed International CEO
01/16 WAL MART STORES : Mart's U.S. COO Set to Oversee International Operations
01/16 WAL MART STORES : Man found dead in San Angelo Walmart parking lot
01/16 A LASTING LEGACY : Community remembers Martin Luther King Jr.
01/16 WAL MART STORES : Chesnee man accused of threatening Walmart employees
01/16 WAL MART STORES : Rants & Raves (Call 369-0568 after 5 p.m.)
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
01/16 ADVANCE AUTO PARTS STOCK ANALYSIS : How It Stacks Up Against Peers O'Reilly And ..
01/16 REPORTS : Wal-Mart COO McKenna to lead international unit
01/16 It's Time For The Next Generation Dividend Growth Model Portfolio
01/16 DIVIDEND CHAMPIONS : 21 Increases Expected By March 31
01/15 LOWE'S : Fixing What Is Not Broken
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 499 B
EBIT 2018 22 701 M
Net income 2018 12 127 M
Debt 2018 40 173 M
Yield 2018 2,03%
P/E ratio 2018 25,49
P/E ratio 2019 20,95
EV / Sales 2018 0,68x
EV / Sales 2019 0,66x
Capitalization 299 B
Chart WAL-MART STORES
Duration : Period :
Wal-Mart Stores Technical Analysis Chart | WMT | US9311421039 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends WAL-MART STORES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 33
Average target price 102 $
Spread / Average Target 1,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
C. Douglas McMillon President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gregory B. Penner Non-Executive Chairman
Jonathan Barker Chief Operating Officer
Brett M. Biggs Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Jeremy King Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WAL-MART STORES2.15%298 815
ALIMENTATION COUCHE-TARD INC-1.50%29 272
CARREFOUR-0.75%17 025
YONGHUI SUPERSTORES CO., LTD-0.10%15 006
AVENUE SUPERMARTS LTD3.95%12 033
DAIRY FARM INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD3.42%10 968
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.