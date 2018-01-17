Wal Mart Stores : Walmart Launches Groundbreaking Disposal Solution to Aid in Fight Against Opioid Abuse and Misuse

In an effort to help curb abuse and misuse, Walmart is launching a
first-of-its kind opioid disposal solution – available at no cost – in
all company pharmacies.* Known as DisposeRx, the small packet contains
ingredients that, according to the manufacturer, when emptied into a
pill bottle with warm water, ultimately enable patients to responsibly
dispose of leftover medications in their trash.
According to the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services
Administration and the National Institute of Drug Abuse, more than 65
percent of people misusing prescription opioids are getting them from
family and friends, and personal prescriptions are one of the main
sources of nonmedical opioid abuse. DisposeRx provides a virtually
effortless way for patients to destroy leftover opioids and a way to do
so without ever leaving home.
The innovative disposal solution will now be provided in addition to
ongoing counseling available to Walmart patients on proper opioid use
when filling an opioid prescription at any one of its 4,700 pharmacies
nationwide. Now, pharmacists can also counsel patients on how to use
DisposeRx and distribute an opioid awareness brochure outlining risks
and helpful resources.
“The health and safety of our patients is a critical priority; that’s
why we’re taking an active role in fighting our nation’s opioid issue –
an issue that has affected so many families and communities across
America,” said Marybeth Hays, executive vice president of Consumables
and Health and Wellness at Walmart U.S. “While this issue requires many
resources to solve, we are confident this unique, easy-to-use disposal
solution, DisposeRx, will make a meaningful impact on the lives of many.
Walmart is incredibly proud to fund this initiative that provides our
patients with an opioid disposal solution they can access nationwide, at
no cost.”
According to DisposeRx, packets contain a crosslinking polymer blend
that, when added to the pill bottle with warm water, sequester any form
of prescription drugs – including powders, pills, tablets, capsules,
liquids or patches – into a non-divertible and biodegradable gel. The
chemicals in the packet are listed as safe by the FDA.
Beginning immediately, patients filling any new Class II opioid
prescription at Walmart pharmacies will receive a free DisposeRx packet
and opioid safety information brochure when picking up their
prescription. Patients with chronic Class II opioid prescriptions will
be offered a free DisposeRx packet every six months. Existing pharmacy
patients can also request a free DisposeRx packet at any time, including
at the upcoming Walmart Wellness Day event on January 20 from 10 a.m. to
2 p.m. local time at all Walmart locations nationwide. Additionally,
Sam’s Club patients can access Dispose Rx at their pharmacies.
“About one-third of medications sold go unused. Too often, these
dangerous narcotics remain unsecured where children, teens or visitors
may have access. I commend Walmart for taking this innovative approach
to help keep unused prescription drugs out of the wrong hands,” said
Sen. John Boozman, R-Ark.
The launch of DisposeRx in Walmart and Sam’s Club pharmacies is one of
several ways the retailers are helping to address the prescription drug
abuse problem. The company urges lawmakers to establish a seven-day
supply limit for initial prescriptions issued for acute pain and to
require all controlled substance prescriptions be issued electronically,
in partnership with the Drug Enforcement Administration. It stocks
Naloxone in its pharmacies and will offer Naloxone behind its pharmacy
counters for sale or for dispensing by a pharmacist by the end of this
month in all states where pharmacy practice laws support its ability to
do so. The company also believes education on prescription drug abuse is
a key part of the solution and is helping to fund a variety of
multi-state programs that teach youth about the dangers of prescription
drug use and abuse.
*Walmart patients in Rhode Island and Washington will receive an
alternative free disposal solution until third-party testing of
DisposeRx is complete in those states.
