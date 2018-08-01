Wal Mart Stores : Walmart and the Walmart Foundation Announce a Commitment of $200,000 for California Wildfire Relief

Walmart and the Walmart Foundation commit cash and product to assist local organizations with recovery and relief services

Walmart and the Walmart Foundation have made a commitment to provide support through cash and product donations of $200,000 to organizations in response to the severe wildfires that are impacting California. As part of this commitment, Walmart is working closely with local officials and governmental entities to help meet the needs of those affected.

“We are deeply concerned by the devastation impacting our associates, customers and the communities we serve,” said Dacona Smith, Walmart’s senior vice president for operations in California. “In the coming days we will continue to help with relief efforts by working with non-profits, first responders, local officials and governmental organizations to identify needs and provide additional support.”

Walmart operates 306 retail facilities in California, which includes 140 Supercenters, 33 Sam’s Clubs and 69 Neighborhood Markets, all supported by nearly 89,881 associates across the state.

Walmart has a long history of providing aid in times of disasters, helping communities prepare and recover by donating emergency supplies, such as food and water, home and personal products. In addition to last year’s hurricane response of more than $38 million, Walmart and the Walmart Foundation have donated more than $60 million since 2005 in cash and in-kind donations in response to disaster events.

