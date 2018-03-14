Wal Mart Stores : Walmart to Expand Online Grocery Delivery Coast to Coast

Walmart today announced plans to expand its popular Online Grocery
Delivery option to more than 40 percent of U.S. households by the end of
the year. The service, available today in six markets, will grow to
serve more than 100 metro areas across the country.
“We’re saving customers time by leveraging new technology, and
connecting all the parts of our business into a single seamless shopping
experience: great stores, easy pickup, fast delivery, and apps and
websites that are simple to use,” said Greg Foran, president and CEO,
Walmart U.S. “We’re serving our customers in ways that no one else can.
Using our size and scale, we’re bringing the best of Walmart to
customers across the country.”
Walmart Grocery Delivery brings customers the convenience of shopping
when and where they want for quality, fresh produce, meat, seafood and
bakery items, along with pantry staples, consumables and seasonal
general merchandise. Customers place their orders online at Walmart.com/grocery
or on the existing Walmart Grocery App, and unlike other services, they
find the same every day low prices on items that they do in stores.
With the help of Walmart’s personal shoppers and crowd-sourced delivery
services, the retailer will be able to shop for and deliver fresh
groceries to the doorsteps of millions of Americans. The retailer
employs more than 18,000 personal shoppers that power this program with
thousands more being added this year. These associates must complete a
three week training program learning how to select the freshest produce
and the best cuts of meat for Online Grocery customers.
The retailer also offers an Online Grocery Pickup service that allows
customers to order their groceries online and pick them up in stores
without ever getting out of their cars. The service, which has become a
customer favorite and touted as a “Grocery Hero” for moms on the go and
time-strapped families, is now available in 1,200 stores with 1,000 more
to be added this year.
“Our commitment goes further than saving customers money,” said Tom
Ward, vice president, Digital Operations, Walmart U.S. “Ninety percent
of Americans live within 10 miles of a Walmart store, and we serve more
than 150 million customers a week, which gives us a unique opportunity
to make every day a little easier for busy families. Today, we’re
expanding this promise by helping even more customers save time and
money without leaving their homes.”
Groceries can be delivered to customers as soon as the same day.
Walmart’s Online Grocery Delivery carries a simple $9.95 fee and a $30
minimum order - no subscription, no price markups. Customers can get
their first order delivered for free with promo code FRESHCAR.
About Walmart
Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) helps people around the world save money and
live better - anytime and anywhere - in retail stores, online, and
through their mobile devices. Each week, nearly 270 million customers
and members visit our more than 11,700 stores under 59 banners in 28
countries and eCommerce websites. With fiscal year 2018 revenue of
$500.3 billion, Walmart employs approximately 2.3 million associates
worldwide. Walmart continues to be a leader in sustainability, corporate
philanthropy and employment opportunity. Additional information about
Walmart can be found by visiting http://corporate.walmart.com,
on Facebook at http://facebook.com/walmart and
on Twitter at http://twitter.com/walmart.
