Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Wal-Mart Stores    WMT

WAL-MART STORES (WMT)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Wal Mart Stores : Walmart to Expand Online Grocery Delivery Coast to Coast

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/14/2018 | 05:02am CET

Retailer Introduces Customer Favorite, Online Grocery Delivery, to More Than 100 Metro Areas This Year

Walmart today announced plans to expand its popular Online Grocery Delivery option to more than 40 percent of U.S. households by the end of the year. The service, available today in six markets, will grow to serve more than 100 metro areas across the country.

“We’re saving customers time by leveraging new technology, and connecting all the parts of our business into a single seamless shopping experience: great stores, easy pickup, fast delivery, and apps and websites that are simple to use,” said Greg Foran, president and CEO, Walmart U.S. “We’re serving our customers in ways that no one else can. Using our size and scale, we’re bringing the best of Walmart to customers across the country.”

Walmart Grocery Delivery brings customers the convenience of shopping when and where they want for quality, fresh produce, meat, seafood and bakery items, along with pantry staples, consumables and seasonal general merchandise. Customers place their orders online at Walmart.com/grocery or on the existing Walmart Grocery App, and unlike other services, they find the same every day low prices on items that they do in stores.

With the help of Walmart’s personal shoppers and crowd-sourced delivery services, the retailer will be able to shop for and deliver fresh groceries to the doorsteps of millions of Americans. The retailer employs more than 18,000 personal shoppers that power this program with thousands more being added this year. These associates must complete a three week training program learning how to select the freshest produce and the best cuts of meat for Online Grocery customers.

The retailer also offers an Online Grocery Pickup service that allows customers to order their groceries online and pick them up in stores without ever getting out of their cars. The service, which has become a customer favorite and touted as a “Grocery Hero” for moms on the go and time-strapped families, is now available in 1,200 stores with 1,000 more to be added this year.

“Our commitment goes further than saving customers money,” said Tom Ward, vice president, Digital Operations, Walmart U.S. “Ninety percent of Americans live within 10 miles of a Walmart store, and we serve more than 150 million customers a week, which gives us a unique opportunity to make every day a little easier for busy families. Today, we’re expanding this promise by helping even more customers save time and money without leaving their homes.”

Groceries can be delivered to customers as soon as the same day. Walmart’s Online Grocery Delivery carries a simple $9.95 fee and a $30 minimum order - no subscription, no price markups. Customers can get their first order delivered for free with promo code FRESHCAR.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) helps people around the world save money and live better - anytime and anywhere - in retail stores, online, and through their mobile devices. Each week, nearly 270 million customers and members visit our more than 11,700 stores under 59 banners in 28 countries and eCommerce websites. With fiscal year 2018 revenue of $500.3 billion, Walmart employs approximately 2.3 million associates worldwide. Walmart continues to be a leader in sustainability, corporate philanthropy and employment opportunity. Additional information about Walmart can be found by visiting http://corporate.walmart.com, on Facebook at http://facebook.com/walmart and on Twitter at http://twitter.com/walmart.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on WAL-MART STORES
06:27aWAL MART STORES : Gun shop owner pleased with Rauner's veto
AQ
05:16aAMAZON COM : Walmart to Offer Home Delivery of Groceries in 100 Cities
DJ
05:05aWAL MART STORES : Walmart's online same-day grocery ready for prime-time
AQ
05:04aWAL MART STORES : Walmart's online same-day grocery ready for prime time
AQ
05:02aWAL MART STORES : Walmart to Expand Online Grocery Delivery Coast to Coast
BU
03:42aWAL MART STORES : Maca contest winners announced
AQ
03/13WAL MART STORES : Pittsburgh Pawn Shop Owners Plead Guilty to Selling Stolen Ite..
AQ
03/13WAL MART STORES : Man sent to prison after fleeing Woody sent to prison after fl..
AQ
03/13WAL MART STORES : Walmart undergoing county inspections
AQ
03/13DICKS SPORTING GOODS : Dick's Says Firearms Restrictions Turned Away Some Custom..
DJ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
03/13'SAFER' DIVIDEND BIG GAIN DOW DOGS : McDonald's, Walmart, Procter, And United Pe.. 
03/13Big Dow Gains For Merck, McDonald's, & Walmart, Per Broker March Targets 
03/13Intel Will Not Buy Broadcom- Cramer's Mad Money (3/12/18) 
03/13ETFS IN FOCUS : Top Ideas For The Week Of 3/12/2018 - Part 2 
03/13CAMPBELL SOUP : Buyers To Step In? 
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 511 B
EBIT 2019 22 242 M
Net income 2019 14 313 M
Debt 2019 37 016 M
Yield 2019 2,39%
P/E ratio 2019 18,16
P/E ratio 2020 16,93
EV / Sales 2019 0,59x
EV / Sales 2020 0,57x
Capitalization 263 B
Chart WAL-MART STORES
Duration : Period :
Wal-Mart Stores Technical Analysis Chart | WMT | US9311421039 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends WAL-MART STORES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 35
Average target price 104 $
Spread / Average Target 17%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
C. Douglas McMillon President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gregory B. Penner Non-Executive Chairman
Jonathan Barker Chief Operating Officer
Brett M. Biggs Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Jeremy King Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WAL-MART STORES-10.82%262 822
ALIMENTATION COUCHE-TARD INC-2.19%28 133
CARREFOUR-3.41%16 642
YONGHUI SUPERSTORES CO., LTD5.74%16 154
AVENUE SUPERMARTS LTD11.50%12 640
DAIRY FARM INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD1.39%10 942
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.