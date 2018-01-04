Walgreens Boots Alliance : profit, sales beat as it fills more prescriptions

Pharmacy sales, which accounted for 72.4 percent of its U.S. business in the quarter, rose 14.1 percent, with same-store sales rising 4.7 percent.

Comparable-store sales at its retail division, however, fell 0.9 percent.

Shares of the company were down about 1 percent at $74.90 in premarket trading.

The company also reported a 22.1 percent fall in profit, hurt by an impairment charge related to its investment in Chinese wholesale partner Guangzhou Pharmaceuticals.

Net income attributable to Walgreens fell to $821 million, or 81 cents per share, in the first quarter ended Nov. 30, from $1.05 billion, or 97 cents per share, a year earlier.

On an adjusted basis, the drugstore chain earned $1.28 per share, beating the analysts' average estimate of $1.26 per share.

Net sales rose 7.9 pct to $30.74 billion.

Analysts on average were expecting a revenue of $30.35 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The drugstore chain also lifted the lower end of its full-year adjusted profit forecast by 5 cents to $5.45 per share.

