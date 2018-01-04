Log in
WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE (WBA)

WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE (WBA)
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Walgreens Boots Alliance : profit, sales beat as it fills more prescriptions

01/04/2018 | 05:37pm CET
The Walgreens logo is seen outside the store in Times Square in New York

Drugstore chain Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc on Thursday reported better-than-expected profit and sales for the first quarter, helped by a jump in prescription volumes due to new contracts signed last year.

Pharmacy sales, which accounted for 72.4 percent of its U.S. business in the quarter, rose 14.1 percent, with same-store sales rising 4.7 percent.

Comparable-store sales at its retail division, however, fell 0.9 percent.

Shares of the company were down about 1 percent at $74.90 in premarket trading.

The company also reported a 22.1 percent fall in profit, hurt by an impairment charge related to its investment in Chinese wholesale partner Guangzhou Pharmaceuticals.

Net income attributable to Walgreens fell to $821 million, or 81 cents per share, in the first quarter ended Nov. 30, from $1.05 billion, or 97 cents per share, a year earlier.

On an adjusted basis, the drugstore chain earned $1.28 per share, beating the analysts' average estimate of $1.26 per share.

Net sales rose 7.9 pct to $30.74 billion.

Analysts on average were expecting a revenue of $30.35 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The drugstore chain also lifted the lower end of its full-year adjusted profit forecast by 5 cents to $5.45 per share.

(Reporting by Siddharth Cavale and Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

Financials ($)
Sales 2018 129 B
EBIT 2018 7 895 M
Net income 2018 4 963 M
Debt 2018 11 762 M
Yield 2018 2,18%
P/E ratio 2018 15,72
P/E ratio 2019 14,06
EV / Sales 2018 0,66x
EV / Sales 2019 0,61x
Capitalization 74 227 M
Chart WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE
Duration : Period :
Walgreens Boots Alliance Technical Analysis Chart | WBA | US9314271084 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 86,1 $
Spread / Average Target 15%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stefano Pessina Executive Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
James A. Skinner Executive Chairman
Ornella Barra Co-Chief Operating Officer
Alexander W. Gourlay Co-Chief Operating Officer
George Rollo Fairweather Global Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE3.21%74 227
CVS HEALTH1.41%74 151
EXPRESS SCRIPTS HOLDING CO0.79%42 608
MCKESSON CORPORATION1.96%32 680
AMERISOURCEBERGEN CORP.2.42%20 508
CARDINAL HEALTH INC0.00%19 814
