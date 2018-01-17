Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Walker & Dunlop, Inc.    WD

WALKER & DUNLOP, INC. (WD)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Walker & Dunlop : Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2017 Earnings Conference Call Details

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/17/2018 | 12:31pm CET

BETHESDA, Md., Jan. 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE: WD) (the "Company") announced today that it will release its fourth quarter and full year 2017 results before the market opens on February 7, 2018.

The Company will host a conference call to discuss the quarterly and full year results on February 7, 2018 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern time. Analysts and investors interested in participating are invited to call (877) 888-4312 from within the United States or (785) 424-1876 from outside the United States and are asked to reference the Conference ID: WDQ417. A simultaneous webcast of the call will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at http://investors.walkerdunlop.com/.

An audio replay will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website.

About Walker & Dunlop 
Walker & Dunlop (NYSE: WD), headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, is one of the largest commercial real estate services and finance companies in the United States providing financing and investment sales to owners of multifamily and commercial properties. Walker & Dunlop, which is included in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index, has over 600 professionals in 28 offices across the nation with an unyielding commitment to client satisfaction.

 

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/walker--dunlop-announces-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-2017-earnings-conference-call-details-300583591.html

SOURCE Walker & Dunlop, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on WALKER & DUNLOP, INC.
12:31p WALKER & DUNLOP : Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2017 Earnings Conferenc..
01/11 WALKER & DUNLOP : Originates $100 Million Revolving Credit Facility for Presidiu..
01/04 WALKER & DUNLOP : Marquee South Florida Property Sold by Walker & Dunlop Investm..
2017 WALKER & DUNLOP : Team Closes $86 Million in Financing for Office and Industrial..
2017 WALKER & DUNLOP : $50 Million Loan Closed for Multifamily Property in Jacksonvil..
2017 WALKER & DUNLOP : Financing for $42.4 Million, Five-Property Portfolio in New Yo..
2017 WALKER & DUNLOP : Team Closes $86 Million in Financing for Office and Industrial..
2017 WALKER & DUNLOP : America First Investment Advisors Has Increased By $309,984 It..
2017 WALKER & DUNLOP : $50 Million Loan Closed for Multifamily Property in Jacksonvil..
2017 WALKER & DUNLOP : $33.5 Million Freddie Mac Green Up® Loan Closed by Walker & Du..
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
2017 Walker & Dunlop to save on interest costs
2017 Walker & Dunlop down 7% as GSEs could cut buys of multifamily loans
2017 Walker & Dunlop's (WD) CEO Willy Walker on Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Tr..
2017 VALUATION DASHBOARD : Financials And Real Estate - Update
2017 Walker & Dunlop, Inc. 2017 Q3 - Results - Earnings Call Slides
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.