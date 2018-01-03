Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Walker Greenbank plc    WGB   GB0003061511

WALKER GREENBANK PLC (WGB)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Walker Greenbank : Notification of Major Holdings

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/03/2018 | 05:34pm CET

RNS Number : 8965A Walker Greenbank PLC 03 January 2018

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an "X" if appropriate)

1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attached:

Non-UK issuer

2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X")

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments

An event changing the breakdown of voting rights

Other (please specify):

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name

BlackRock, Inc.

City and country of registered office (if applicable)

Wilmington, DE, USA

4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)

Name

City and country of registered office (if applicable)

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached:

02/01/2018

6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY):

03/01/2018

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

% of voting rights attached to shares

(total of 8. A)Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached Position of previous notification (if applicable)

% of voting rights through financial instruments

(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)

Total of both in %

(8.A + 8.B)Total number of voting rights of issuer

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached A: Voting rights attached to shares

SUBTOTAL 8. A

Below 5%

Below 5%

B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a))

Number of voting rights that

may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted.

B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b))

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the applicable box with an "X")

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer

Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity(please add additional rows as necessary)

X

Name

% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

See Attachment

10. In case of proxy voting, please identify:

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

Place of completion

London

Date of completion

3 January, 2018

Section 9 Attachment

Name

% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

BlackRock, Inc.

BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.

BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.

BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.

BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.

BlackRock Group Limited

BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited

This information is provided by RNS

The company news service from the London Stock Exchange

END

HOLBLGDBDDGBGIX

Walker Greenbank plc published this content on 03 January 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 January 2018 16:34:03 UTC.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on WALKER GREENBANK PLC
05:34p WALKER GREENBANK : Notification of Major Holdings
2017 WALKER GREENBANK : Update re Anstey Wallpaper Company
2017 WALKER GREENBANK : Appointment of General Manager Brands
2017 WALKER GREENBANK PLC : ex-dividend day for interim dividend
2017 WALKER GREENBANK : Interim Results
2017 WALKER GREENBANK : Notification of Major Holdings
2017 WALKER GREENBANK : Notification of Major Holdings
2017 WALKER GREENBANK : Grant of Awards under LTIP
2017 WALKER GREENBANK : Notification of Half Year Results
2017 WALKER GREENBANK : Directorate Change
More news
Financials ( GBP)
Sales 2018 106 M
EBIT 2018 13,2 M
Net income 2018 7,65 M
Debt 2018 1,93 M
Yield 2018 2,90%
P/E ratio 2018 13,25
P/E ratio 2019 12,32
EV / Sales 2018 0,95x
EV / Sales 2019 0,85x
Capitalization 99,6 M
Chart WALKER GREENBANK PLC
Duration : Period :
Walker Greenbank plc Technical Analysis Chart | WGB | GB0003061511 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends WALKER GREENBANK PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 2,23  GBP
Spread / Average Target 58%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John Duncan Sach Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Terry George Stannard Non-Executive Chairman
Michael David Gant Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Fiona Clare Goldsmith Independent Non-Executive Director
Caroline Geary Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WALKER GREENBANK PLC-1.06%134
LEGGETT & PLATT, INC.0.00%6 309
HOWDEN JOINERY GROUP0.00%3 901
MAN WAH HOLDINGS LIMITED-0.81%3 584
LUOLAI LIFESTYLE TECHNOLOGY CO LTD--.--%1 579
SHENZHEN FUANNA BEDDG AND FURNSHG CO LTD--.--%1 400
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.