Walker Greenbank : Notification of Major Holdings

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an "X" if appropriate)

1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attached:

Non-UK issuer

2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X")

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments

An event changing the breakdown of voting rights

Other (please specify):

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name BlackRock, Inc. City and country of registered office (if applicable) Wilmington, DE, USA 4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.) Name City and country of registered office (if applicable) 5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached: 02/01/2018 6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY): 03/01/2018

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

% of voting rights attached to shares

(total of 8. A)Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached Position of previous notification (if applicable)

% of voting rights through financial instruments

(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)

Total of both in %

(8.A + 8.B)Total number of voting rights of issuer

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached A: Voting rights attached to shares

SUBTOTAL 8. A

Below 5%

Below 5%

B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a))

Number of voting rights that

may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted.

B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b))

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the applicable box with an "X") Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity(please add additional rows as necessary) X Name % of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold % of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold See Attachment

10. In case of proxy voting, please identify: Name of the proxy holder The number and % of voting rights held The date until which the voting rights will be held

Place of completion London Date of completion 3 January, 2018

Section 9 Attachment

Name % of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold % of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold BlackRock, Inc. BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. BlackRock Financial Management, Inc. BlackRock International Holdings, Inc. BR Jersey International Holdings L.P. BlackRock Group Limited BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited

