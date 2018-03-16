Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Walt Disney Company (The)    DIS

WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE) (DIS)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Walt Disney : After pay vote, Disney investors question Iger's rich deal

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/16/2018 | 04:46pm CET
Chairman and CEO of The Walt Disney Company Iger speaks next to the character of Minnie Mouse at the unveiling of her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles

BOSTON (Reuters) - Walt Disney Co (>> Walt Disney Company (The)) Chairman and Chief Executive Robert Iger stands to earn up to $423 million over four years, according to a new analysis of a compensation package rejected by shareholders, and some investors want to raise the bar on his performance targets.

BOSTON (Reuters) - Walt Disney Co Chairman and Chief Executive Robert Iger stands to earn up to $423 million over four years, according to a new analysis of a compensation package rejected by shareholders, and some investors want to raise the bar on his performance targets.

Disney suffered a rare rebuke from its shareholders last week when a 52 percent majority opposed the compensation of Iger and other executives in a non-binding vote that could encourage the board to tweak the pay package.

ISS Analytics, the data arm of proxy advisory firm Institutional Shareholder Services, estimated that if Iger hits maximum goals the package would make him the 12th-highest paid U.S. CEO on an annual basis in the past 10 years.

Disney did not put a total value on Iger's pay package.

Markus Hansen, senior research analyst at Vontobel Asset Management, which had 2.4 million Disney shares at year-end, praised Iger's performance but said the firm voted against the compensation with the view the four-year pay package could be too easy to collect.

Under a contract extension through 2021 Iger could receive the full value of $100 million in stock awards tied to a deal to buy film and television assets from Twenty-First Century Fox Inc even if Disney's total shareholder returns are middle-of-the-pack versus other big companies.

While the metrics are not unusual, the feedback the board should take from the shareholder vote is that "the amount is large, so maybe a reduction in the amount and an increase in the performance targets" would be in order, Hansen said.

Jacob Williams, corporate governance manager for pension overseer Florida State Board of Administration, said it voted its 2.2 million Disney shares against the compensation on similar concerns. It also had concerns about the lack of a clear succession plan after Iger leaves.

"You hate to see a payout of that magnitude for short-term performance," Williams said. He said however that a reorganization Disney announced on Wednesday had assuaged some succession concerns.

To be sure, some investors would be pleased if Iger earned the top number. Ross Gerber, CEO of Gerber Kawasaki Wealth and Investment Management, said he voted 150,000 shares for Disney's compensation plan because other media companies also pay well and Iger's Fox deal looks smart.

"If he succeeds, then you pay the guy," Gerber said.

Compensation consultant Brent Longnecker said the vote could spur the board to re-examine Iger's performance goals, though he did not expect major change.

"I assume they won't ignore it," Longnecker said of the vote.

Asked about the pay estimate and investor concerns, a Disney spokesman referred to comments after the vote from Aylwin Lewis, chair of the company's compensation committee.

Lewis had said the board will take the vote result under advisement for future CEO compensation. Iger is "imperative" for Disney to keep as it absorbs Fox, Lewis said, with the CEO's value illustrated by a total shareholder return of 414 percent during his tenure. Iger became CEO in 2005.

Iger made $36.3 million in the twelve months ended Sept. 30.

The analysis by ISS Analytics done at the request of Reuters showed the agreement could yield Iger roughly $423 million over four years if he hits all goals, or $274 million as the base case targeted by the board.

The analysis assumed that the Fox deal closes early next year and excluded elements such as stock appreciation. After the deal closes, Iger's target annual pay would be about $55 million per year including salary and some stock awards.

That amount could rise based on performance goals, ISS found.

(Reporting by Ross Kerber; Editing by Peter Henderson and Meredith Mazzilli)

By Ross Kerber

Stocks treated in this article : Walt Disney Company (The), Twenty-First Century Fox
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX 0.69% 37.415 Delayed Quote.7.59%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)
04:46pWALT DISNEY : After pay vote, Disney investors question Iger's rich deal
RE
04:46pROBERT IGER : After pay vote, Disney investors question Iger's rich deal
RE
03/15Sky agrees to share information relevant to Fox-Disney deal
RE
03/15ROBERT IGER : Disney Moves Reboot Race For Successor To CEO Iger -- WSJ
DJ
03/15WALT DISNEY : Reorganizes to Focus on Streaming -- 3rd Update
DJ
03/14Walt Disney Co. Reorganizes to Focus on Streaming -- 2nd Update
DJ
03/14Disney creates streaming video unit for digital future
RE
03/14Disney creates streaming video unit for digital future
RE
03/14Walt Disney Co. Reorganizes to Focus on Streaming -- Update
DJ
03/14Walt Disney Co. Reorganizes to Focus on Streaming
DJ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
11:34aLoop Capital starts mostly bullish ratings in media sector 
03/15Sky enters confidentiality deal with suitors Fox, Disney 
03/15Unilever Leaves The U.K. (Wall Street Breakfast Podcast) 
03/15WALL STREET BREAKFAST : Unilever Abandons U.K. Headquarters 
03/14Disney to charge for overnight parking at key resorts 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 58 535 M
EBIT 2018 14 768 M
Net income 2018 11 551 M
Debt 2018 19 068 M
Yield 2018 1,62%
P/E ratio 2018 13,45
P/E ratio 2019 14,11
EV / Sales 2018 2,99x
EV / Sales 2019 2,92x
Capitalization 156 B
Chart WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)
Duration : Period :
Walt Disney Company (The) Technical Analysis Chart | DIS | US2546871060 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 119 $
Spread / Average Target 15%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robert A. Iger Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Christine M. McCarthy Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
John S. Chen Independent Director
Aylwin B. Lewis Independent Director
Fred H. Langhammer Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)-3.97%155 976
COMCAST CORPORATION-10.06%169 199
SKY30.43%31 774
LIBERTY SIRIUS XM GROUP7.69%22 939
LIBERTY MEDIA FORMULA ONE-7.82%22 939
CBS CORPORATION-13.10%19 624
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.