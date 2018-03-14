Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Walt Disney Company (The)    DIS

WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE) (DIS)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time BATS US - 03/14 07:23:24 pm
104.13 USD   +0.39%
07:02pDisney creates streaming video unit for digital future
RE
07:02pDisney creates streaming video unit for digital future
RE
06:46pWalt Disney Co. Reorganizes to Focus on Streaming -- Update
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Walt Disney Co. Reorganizes to Focus on Streaming -- Update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/14/2018 | 06:46pm CET

By Imani Moise

Walt Disney Co. unveiled a strategic reorganization to streamline its direct-to-consumer efforts as the media giant works to position itself to compete in the changing digital landscape.

Effective immediately, the company will consolidate its parks and resorts unit with its consumer products division -- and combine the management of its streaming initiatives to create a new segment dedicated to direct-to-consumer platforms. The media networks and studio entertainment segments will remain.

The company's advertising operations will also move out of the media networks division and be managed by the new direct-to-consumer segment.

Disney has been investing heavily to keep up with the different ways viewers are consuming content. The company plans to launch its ESPN direct-to-consumer offering, the company's first, later this year. The new streaming sources are designed to provide a new source of revenue and reduce its reliance on licensing fees from third-party distributors.

The company expects to begin reporting quarterly results under the new segments by the beginning of next year.

Shares rose 0.4% to $104.10 during afternoon trading. The stock has fallen 3% so far this year while the S&P 500 has risen 3%.

Write to Imani Moise at [email protected]

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL -0.67% 24841.11 Delayed Quote.1.16%
NASDAQ 100 0.33% 7070.8663 Delayed Quote.11.49%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.22% 7527.1628 Delayed Quote.9.52%
S&P 500 -0.64% 2765.31 Real-time Quote.4.09%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)
07:02pDisney creates streaming video unit for digital future
RE
07:02pDisney creates streaming video unit for digital future
RE
06:46pWalt Disney Co. Reorganizes to Focus on Streaming -- Update
DJ
06:16pWalt Disney Co. Reorganizes to Focus on Streaming
DJ
05:01pTHE WALT DISNEY COMPANY : Announces Strategic Reorganization
BU
03/13Apple, Google see reputation of corporate brands tumble in survey
RE
03/09WALT DISNEY CO/ : Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Yea..
AQ
03/09RUPERT MURDOCH : Comcast and Murdoch's Fox in regulatory race for Sky approval
RE
03/09Disney Rebuffed Over Pay For CEO -- WSJ
DJ
03/09Disney shareholders vote against CEO Iger's pay package
RE
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
12:22pDisney launches strategic segment reorganization 
08:12aGoogle Cracks Down, Walmart Expands, Oil Jumps (Wall Street Breakfast Podcast.. 
07:35aDisney Will Get Stronger - Cramer's Lightning Round (3/13/18) 
07:10aWALL STREET BREAKFAST : Latest Bite In The Grocery Wars 
04:20aNetflix preps '60 Minutes' rival 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 58 529 M
EBIT 2018 14 768 M
Net income 2018 11 573 M
Debt 2018 19 347 M
Yield 2018 1,60%
P/E ratio 2018 13,60
P/E ratio 2019 14,26
EV / Sales 2018 3,03x
EV / Sales 2019 2,95x
Capitalization 158 B
Chart WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)
Duration : Period :
Walt Disney Company (The) Technical Analysis Chart | DIS | US2546871060 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 120 $
Spread / Average Target 14%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robert A. Iger Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Christine M. McCarthy Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
John S. Chen Independent Director
Aylwin B. Lewis Independent Director
Fred H. Langhammer Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)-3.52%158 142
COMCAST CORPORATION-9.04%171 661
SKY30.34%31 853
LIBERTY SIRIUS XM GROUP8.37%23 187
LIBERTY MEDIA FORMULA ONE-5.59%23 187
CBS CORPORATION-11.37%20 010
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.