Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Walt Disney Company (The)    DIS

WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE) (DIS)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Walt Disney : Disney raises prices of some U.S. theme park tickets

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/11/2018 | 09:41pm CET

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Walt Disney Co said on Sunday it was changing the admission price for its U.S. theme parks, raising the cost of some single-day tickets by almost 9 percent.

Disney, which has a three-tier structure that charges visitors more during peak periods to help spread out crowds, said peak one-day tickets for a single theme park at the Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California, would see the biggest increase, rising to $135 from $124.

Value and regular one-day tickets are now $97 and $117, respectively, compared to $97 and $110 last year.

One-day prices to the Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida rose 2 percent to 4 percent, with tickets there now ranging between $109 and $129.

The company also said it plans to make changes to its annual pass programme at Disneyland as well make its multiple-day tickets to Walt Disney World date-specific in order to help manage crowds, particularly as it prepares to open a new Star Wars attraction at both parks next year.

Theme parks are Disney's second-largest division, bringing in $18.4 billion in revenue and $3.8 billion in operating income for the fiscal year that ended in September, according to company earnings reports.

(Reporting by Michael Erman; Editing by Paul Simao)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)
09:41p WALT DISNEY : Disney raises prices of some U.S. theme park tickets
02/10 WALT DISNEY : Toy Box Café Opens Today, Bringing Guests an Early Taste of Disney..
02/08 Twitter surprises with revenue turnaround, shares surge
02/08 WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE) : Today’s Research Reports on Stocks to Watch: The Wal..
02/08 Vice Media Exhibits Growing Pains -- WSJ
02/08 WALT DISNEY : “Beauty and the Beast” Legend Alan Menken Makes Specia..
02/08 WALT DISNEY : Twenty-First Century Fox tops profit estimates as cable shines
02/08 WALT DISNEY : Twenty-First Century Fox tops profit estimates as cable shines
02/07 Hasbro profit beats, Marvel lineup to power 2018
02/07 Hasbro profit beats, Marvel lineup to power 2018
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
02/10 RETIREMENT : A Future-Proof Portfolio For Young Investors - Dividend Increases A..
02/09 Stay Cool With Disney
02/09 Is Goldman Right About Crypto To Zero?
02/08 Hulu losses deepen as content investments rise
02/08 DISNEY : A Nice Place To 'Park' Your Money
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 58 482 M
EBIT 2018 14 751 M
Net income 2018 11 336 M
Debt 2018 19 347 M
Yield 2018 1,67%
P/E ratio 2018 13,43
P/E ratio 2019 13,78
EV / Sales 2018 2,95x
EV / Sales 2019 2,87x
Capitalization 153 B
Chart WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)
Duration : Period :
Walt Disney Company (The) Technical Analysis Chart | DIS | US2546871060 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 119 $
Spread / Average Target 17%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robert A. Iger Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Christine M. McCarthy Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
John S. Chen Independent Director
Robert W. Matschullat Independent Director
Aylwin B. Lewis Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)-5.73%153 070
COMCAST CORPORATION-4.64%178 491
SKY3.56%24 889
LIBERTY SIRIUS XM GROUP4.26%22 893
LIBERTY MEDIA FORMULA ONE0.06%22 893
CBS CORPORATION-12.20%20 732
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.