Walt Disney : Installation Completed on Disney•Pixar Toy Story Land’s Two Tallest Icons

SHANGHAI (January 30, 2018) - Construction of Disney•Pixar Toy Story Land marked a major milestone as two of Andy's favorite toys, Sheriff Woody and Jessie the Cowgirl, have joined their Toy Story friends in Shanghai Disneyland's newest themed land. Standing at the two entrances of Disney•Pixar Toy Story Land, Woody and Jessie, two of the leading characters from the Toy Story animated film series, will greet guests upon their arrival and welcome them to play in a world of laughter and toys when the new land opens on April 26, 2018.

Woody is Andy's favorite cowboy toy who has been a leading character in all three Toy Story films. As the toys' leader, and despite his fears to the contrary, he's always been Andy's favorite-no matter what new toys enter the picture. First appearing in Toy Story 2, Jessie is a rough-and-tumble cowgirl with a passion for yodeling. Since being abandoned by her original owner, she is sensitive to being left behind; however, she's also an incredibly optimistic member of Andy's toy gang. As a fully immersive land, the two remarkable icons, Woody and Jessie, are built to be 4.5 meters and 3.5 meters tall respectively to allow guests to feel as if they've been shrunk down to the size of the Toy Story toys in Andy's backyard.

The installation of Woody and Jessie, the two tallest icons at Disney•Pixar Toy Story Land in Shanghai, marked a significant construction milestone in the land's development and a major step forward towards its opening. After breaking ground in November 2016, the land has celebrated numerous milestones, including the successful installation of the track for the new Rex's Racer attraction and multiple icons such as Mr. and Mrs. Potato Head, Rex and Trixie, as well as ride vehicle load-in. With major construction of Disney • Pixar Toy Story Land close to completion, the land is now entering an extensive preparation period including attraction test and adjustment and Cast recruitment and training, to ensure Woody, Jessie and all of their Toy Story friends are ready to greet their first official guests in April.

The brand new Disney•Pixar Toy Story Land will feature three new attractions, Slinky Dog Spin, Rex's Racer and Woody's Round-Up, and a uniquely themed character greeting area. Guests can also extend their experience with fun, immersive shopping and dining opportunities in Al's Toy Barn and Toy Box Café.

Characters and stories from the Toy Story franchise have strongly resonated with Chinese guests. Shanghai Disney Resort has already been immersing guests in the world of toys since opening, with the only Toy Story-themed hotel in the world, as well as multiple Toy Story-themed attraction, entertainment and merchandise offerings. Today, guests can join a mission to help save the day on the Buzz Lightyear Planet Rescue attraction, or meet Woody, Buzz, Rex, and the adorable Slinky Dog on the Toy Story float in Mickey's Storybook Express. Guests can also bring their favorite Toy Story toys, including Woody, Jessie, Buzz, Slinky Dog, Aliens and the most huggable bear - Lotso home after shopping at Avenue M Arcade.