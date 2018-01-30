Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Walt Disney Company (The)    DIS

WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE) (DIS)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Walt Disney : Installation Completed on Disney•Pixar Toy Story Land’s Two Tallest Icons

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/30/2018 | 09:15pm CET

SHANGHAI (January 30, 2018) - Construction of Disney•Pixar Toy Story Land marked a major milestone as two of Andy's favorite toys, Sheriff Woody and Jessie the Cowgirl, have joined their Toy Story friends in Shanghai Disneyland's newest themed land. Standing at the two entrances of Disney•Pixar Toy Story Land, Woody and Jessie, two of the leading characters from the Toy Story animated film series, will greet guests upon their arrival and welcome them to play in a world of laughter and toys when the new land opens on April 26, 2018.

Woody is Andy's favorite cowboy toy who has been a leading character in all three Toy Story films. As the toys' leader, and despite his fears to the contrary, he's always been Andy's favorite-no matter what new toys enter the picture. First appearing in Toy Story 2, Jessie is a rough-and-tumble cowgirl with a passion for yodeling. Since being abandoned by her original owner, she is sensitive to being left behind; however, she's also an incredibly optimistic member of Andy's toy gang. As a fully immersive land, the two remarkable icons, Woody and Jessie, are built to be 4.5 meters and 3.5 meters tall respectively to allow guests to feel as if they've been shrunk down to the size of the Toy Story toys in Andy's backyard.

The installation of Woody and Jessie, the two tallest icons at Disney•Pixar Toy Story Land in Shanghai, marked a significant construction milestone in the land's development and a major step forward towards its opening. After breaking ground in November 2016, the land has celebrated numerous milestones, including the successful installation of the track for the new Rex's Racer attraction and multiple icons such as Mr. and Mrs. Potato Head, Rex and Trixie, as well as ride vehicle load-in. With major construction of Disney • Pixar Toy Story Land close to completion, the land is now entering an extensive preparation period including attraction test and adjustment and Cast recruitment and training, to ensure Woody, Jessie and all of their Toy Story friends are ready to greet their first official guests in April.

The brand new Disney•Pixar Toy Story Land will feature three new attractions, Slinky Dog Spin, Rex's Racer and Woody's Round-Up, and a uniquely themed character greeting area. Guests can also extend their experience with fun, immersive shopping and dining opportunities in Al's Toy Barn and Toy Box Café.

Characters and stories from the Toy Story franchise have strongly resonated with Chinese guests. Shanghai Disney Resort has already been immersing guests in the world of toys since opening, with the only Toy Story-themed hotel in the world, as well as multiple Toy Story-themed attraction, entertainment and merchandise offerings. Today, guests can join a mission to help save the day on the Buzz Lightyear Planet Rescue attraction, or meet Woody, Buzz, Rex, and the adorable Slinky Dog on the Toy Story float in Mickey's Storybook Express. Guests can also bring their favorite Toy Story toys, including Woody, Jessie, Buzz, Slinky Dog, Aliens and the most huggable bear - Lotso home after shopping at Avenue M Arcade.

The Walt Disney Company published this content on 30 January 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 January 2018 20:14:02 UTC.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)
09:15p WALT DISNEY : Installation Completed on Disney•Pixar Toy Story Land’s..
01/29 DISNEY PUBLISHING WORLDWIDE : Announces New Children’s Series Unlimited Sq..
01/27 Elliott Management Discloses Stake in Sky
01/26 Hedge fund Elliott Management buys stake in UK pay-TV group Sky
01/26 EXCLUSIVE - VIACOM, CBS CEOS DISCUSS : sources
01/25 EXCLUSIVE : Viacom, CBS CEOs discuss potential merger - sources
01/25 Sky says news is not a critical part of its business
01/25 TV dramas boost Sky as its own takeover saga drags on
01/25 Sky 1st Half 2018 Pretax Profit Rose 28%
01/24 WALT DISNEY : With 20 Oscar nods, Searchlight shows its value to Disney
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
01/29 Children Are Giving Cable TV And Cinemas A Miss And This Is Bad News For Both..
01/26 Hedge fund Elliott takes stake in UK's Sky
01/26 Would You Like Some Time Warner With Your 'T'?
01/26 EA, Disney team with NFL on gaming network deal
01/26 WALL STREET BREAKFAST : U.S. Aims For 3% Growth Hat Trick
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 58 599 M
EBIT 2018 15 145 M
Net income 2018 9 768 M
Debt 2018 19 956 M
Yield 2018 1,53%
P/E ratio 2018 17,33
P/E ratio 2019 16,11
EV / Sales 2018 3,22x
EV / Sales 2019 3,14x
Capitalization 168 B
Chart WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)
Duration : Period :
Walt Disney Company (The) Technical Analysis Chart | DIS | US2546871060 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 117 $
Spread / Average Target 5,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robert A. Iger Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Christine M. McCarthy Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
John S. Chen Independent Director
Robert W. Matschullat Independent Director
Aylwin B. Lewis Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)4.35%168 460
COMCAST CORPORATION6.87%196 205
SKY3.75%25 316
LIBERTY SIRIUS XM GROUP10.74%24 469
LIBERTY MEDIA FORMULA ONE8.95%24 469
LIBERTY BRAVES GROUP9.21%24 469
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.