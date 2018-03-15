Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Walt Disney Company (The)    DIS

WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE) (DIS)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Walt Disney : Reorganizes to Focus on Streaming -- 3rd Update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/15/2018 | 12:27am CET

By Ben Fritz

Walt Disney Co. is reorganizing its operations in a move that positions two top executives as potential successors to Chief Executive Robert Iger.

Kevin Mayer, the company's longtime head of strategy who has specialized in acquisitions and digital investments, was named chairman of a new direct-to-consumer and international segment, while parks chief Robert Chapek added consumer products to his portfolio, giving him oversight of what would be the company's biggest business unit by revenue and profit.

Wednesday's moves come a week after Disney made former consumer products head James Pitaro the head of ESPN , further raising the profile of a third fast-rising executive. Disney insiders consider him another possible future CEO, but a longer shot. Messrs. Chapek, 58, and Mayer, 55, have both worked at Disney for more than 20 years, while Mr. Pitaro, 48, joined in 2010.

Mr. Iger recently extended his contract through 2021, contingent upon the company closing its December agreement to acquire most of the assets of 21st Century Fox Inc. for $52.4 billion. Since former Chief Operating Officer Tom Staggs was pushed out two years ago, there hasn't been a clear successor to Mr. Iger.

At a recent investor conference, Mr. Iger said he had been "thinking hard about how best to structure the company" so that once the deal is complete, "we'll be ready...to hit the ground running."

Mr. Mayer was intimately involved in the Fox deal and the purchase of streaming-technology company BamTech. He has also been heavily involved in plans to launch next year a Disney-branded streaming service that would compete with Netflix Inc.

His new business unit would oversee that service and BamTech, as well as an ESPN streaming service set to debut by early April. In addition, should the Fox deal be approved by regulators, it would give Disney and Mr. Mayer's division control of a third streaming service, Hulu. The new segment will also oversee global advertising sales for Disney-owned television channels, sales of content to other distributors, and the international Disney Channels.

Mr. Iger said at the conference that successfully launching streaming services -- which Mr. Mayer will now be responsible for -- was his priority.

Mr. Mayer, who has overseen strategy and business development since 2005, has never previously had an operating role at the company, a significant deficiency in his potential candidacy to succeed Mr. Iger. He now has oversight of nearly all distribution of Disney-produced films and television shows outside of theaters, home video and domestic broadcast and cable-TV networks.

Disney's movie studio, overseen by Alan Horn, and television division, run by Mr. Pitaro and Ben Sherwood, will remain largely intact.

The new theme parks, experiences and consumer products division headed by Mr. Chapek will combine the parks and resorts business he currently oversees with the smaller consumer-products business he used to run. He now has oversight of translations of Disney characters and stories created in film and TV into other forms of media, whether in theme parks, on toy shelves, online or in games.

Combined, consumer products and theme parks would overtake television to become Disney's largest business. They generated a total of $6.6 billion in revenue and $1.97 billion in operating income during Disney's fiscal first quarter, which ended Dec. 30.

With his background in deal-making and digital savvy, Mr. Mayer could be well positioned to lead Disney in the new businesses it will need to conquer to maintain its dominant position in entertainment in the next decade. He has previously maintained a low public profile, however, and some of his prior digital acquisitions have been flops, including the YouTube network Maker Studios.

Mr. Chapek, who also previously ran home video for Disney's movie studio, has less experience in digital media but is a seasoned operational executive who has held senior positions in several of the company's major businesses.

Succession at Disney has been murky since Mr. Staggs left after Mr. Iger informed him he was unlikely to become the next CEO, as had previously been expected. Mr. Iger has since extended his employment contract twice, first through 2019 and then, should the Fox deal close, until the end of 2021.

Mr. Iger last week faced a rare expression of criticism from shareholders when 52% of them voted not to approve of his compensation following the board's decision to grant him lucrative bonuses to stay on to help integrate the Fox assets. The shareholder vote was nonbinding.

--Imani Moise contributed to this article.

Write to Ben Fritz at [email protected]

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)
12:27aWALT DISNEY : Reorganizes to Focus on Streaming -- 3rd Update
DJ
03/14Walt Disney Co. Reorganizes to Focus on Streaming -- 2nd Update
DJ
03/14Disney creates streaming video unit for digital future
RE
03/14Disney creates streaming video unit for digital future
RE
03/14Walt Disney Co. Reorganizes to Focus on Streaming -- Update
DJ
03/14Walt Disney Co. Reorganizes to Focus on Streaming
DJ
03/14THE WALT DISNEY COMPANY : Announces Strategic Reorganization
BU
03/13Apple, Google see reputation of corporate brands tumble in survey
RE
03/09WALT DISNEY CO/ : Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Yea..
AQ
03/09RUPERT MURDOCH : Comcast and Murdoch's Fox in regulatory race for Sky approval
RE
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
03/14Disney to charge for overnight parking at key resorts 
03/14Disney launches strategic segment reorganization 
03/14Google Cracks Down, Walmart Expands, Oil Jumps (Wall Street Breakfast Podcast.. 
03/14Disney Will Get Stronger - Cramer's Lightning Round (3/13/18) 
03/14WALL STREET BREAKFAST : Latest Bite In The Grocery Wars 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 58 529 M
EBIT 2018 14 768 M
Net income 2018 11 573 M
Debt 2018 19 347 M
Yield 2018 1,60%
P/E ratio 2018 13,60
P/E ratio 2019 14,26
EV / Sales 2018 3,03x
EV / Sales 2019 2,95x
Capitalization 158 B
Chart WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)
Duration : Period :
Walt Disney Company (The) Technical Analysis Chart | DIS | US2546871060 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 120 $
Spread / Average Target 14%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robert A. Iger Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Christine M. McCarthy Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
John S. Chen Independent Director
Aylwin B. Lewis Independent Director
Fred H. Langhammer Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)-2.18%158 142
COMCAST CORPORATION-9.04%171 661
SKY30.34%31 853
LIBERTY SIRIUS XM GROUP8.37%23 187
LIBERTY MEDIA FORMULA ONE-5.59%23 187
CBS CORPORATION-11.37%20 010
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.