Walt Disney : Shareholders Approve Walt Disney Deal for 21st Century Fox Assets -- Update

Shareholders of Walt Disney Co. and 21st Century Fox approved the $71 billion deal between the two companies Friday, clearing another hurdle for a deal that will rattle the media and entertainment landscape and could inspire a wave of similar tie-ups.

If the deal is completed, Disney will absorb Fox's storied film and television studios, responsible for franchises like "Avatar" and "The Simpsons," as well as stakes in the Sky PLC pay-television company and the Hulu video-streaming service.

Disney and Fox shareholders voiced their support for the deal in morning meetings in Manhattan. The short and formal gatherings were a noncontroversial proceeding in a merger that has generated considerable drama in the past six months.

At Fox's sparsely attended shareholder meeting at the New York Hilton's downstairs conference room, the mood was wistful. Although Fox Executive Chairman Rupert Murdoch himself wasn't in attendance, one Fox shareholder, Philip Berman, stood up and declared, "Finally, Rupert's dream is complete."

Disney's meeting, presided over by the company's general counsel, Alan Braverman, lasted less than 10 minutes with only a handful of procedural questions from shareholders. The vote faced essentially no pushback from Disney shareholders, with 99% voting to approve the deal.

Shares of Disney fell 0.5% to $112.92 Friday, while Fox shares slipped 0.3% to $45.26.

Disney still has several steps to overcome before the deal is closed. Though the Justice Department approved the acquisition last month, Disney is waiting on approvals from more than a dozen international territories, including the European Union and China. The Justice Department's approval came on the condition that Disney divest Fox regional sports networks that compete with its own ESPN.

When Disney announced its bid to acquire Fox last December, the offer was valued at $52.4 billion in Disney stock. Then, in June, Comcast Corp. bid $65 billion in cash for the assets, forcing Disney to counter with a $71 billion mix of cash and stock.

Comcast dropped out of the Fox chase earlier this month. "We thought we couldn't build enough shareholder value" at the price needed to win the war, Comcast CEO Brian Roberts said on an earnings call Thursday. Mr. Roberts said his company is focused on winning its separate pursuit of Sky.

The fate of the pay-TV operator remains the biggest question. Fox wants to consolidate its ownership of Sky ahead of the Disney deal, but Comcast currently leads the bidding at $34 billion.

Disney executives, who have the final say on whether Fox continues its pursuit of the remainder of Sky, have indicated they'll resist a "split the baby" scenario that cedes it to Comcast. Resolving the Sky portion of the deal with Comcast isn't a condition of the deal closing.

Even without Sky, acquiring Fox would make Disney -- already the world's largest entertainment company -- an even bigger force at a time of unprecedented box-office success.

But Disney has had to quickly learn how to navigate a redefined media landscape dominated by newer tech rivals like Netflix Inc. and Amazon.com Inc. In the past several years, direct-to-consumer offerings like Netflix have reoriented consumer behavior away from movie theaters and traditional cable bundles, which drove Disney's ESPN division to billion in profits.

Disney plans to use the Fox library and majority ownership of Hulu to bolster its own plans to launch a streaming service in late 2019, piping the company's "Star Wars" and Marvel Entertainment programming straight into the home.

Mr. Iger made the direct-to-consumer strategy his core focus at the company in 2017, and then decided to pursue the Fox acquisition because it would bolster that effort, according to people familiar with his thinking. Though Mr. Iger built Disney through acquisitions like Pixar Animation Studios and Lucasfilm Ltd., the Fox merger is his priciest deal by far.

With the deal one step closer to completion, the rest of Hollywood is figuring out how to compete against the newly formed monolith.

Netflix has announced it will spend more than $8 billion on programming this year, a way for it to plug some of the hole left by the Disney-Fox movies and television shows that will leave the service when Disney's competing service launches. AT&T Inc.'s acquisition of Time Warner Inc. has many media executives expecting other platform providers to try to marry distribution with production.

