Walt Disney : ‘Black Panther’ Becomes Third Film Ever to Reach $700 Million Domestic Milestone

On Sunday, August 5, Marvel Studios' Black Panther crossed the $700 million mark at the domestic box office, becoming just the third film in history to reach this incredible threshold.

The film, which opened on February 16 and is now in its 25th week of release, shattered February box office records in its debut with $242.1 million over President's Day weekend, including a Friday-Sunday gross of $202 million, followed by one of the biggest second weekends in history with $111.7 million. Black Panther is the biggest superhero release of all time in North America, and with an A+ CinemaScore and an exceptional 97% Certified Fresh on RottenTomatoes, the film has been celebrated by critics and audiences alike.

Earning an additional $646.7 million internationally, Black Panther's global total has risen to $1.346 billion to date, ranking as the second biggest film of the year behind only Avengers: Infinity War.