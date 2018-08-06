Log in
Walt Disney : 'Black Panther' Becomes Third Film Ever to Reach $700 Million Domestic Milestone

08/06/2018

On Sunday, August 5, Marvel Studios' Black Panther crossed the $700 million mark at the domestic box office, becoming just the third film in history to reach this incredible threshold.

The film, which opened on February 16 and is now in its 25th week of release, shattered February box office records in its debut with $242.1 million over President's Day weekend, including a Friday-Sunday gross of $202 million, followed by one of the biggest second weekends in history with $111.7 million. Black Panther is the biggest superhero release of all time in North America, and with an A+ CinemaScore and an exceptional 97% Certified Fresh on RottenTomatoes, the film has been celebrated by critics and audiences alike.

Earning an additional $646.7 million internationally, Black Panther's global total has risen to $1.346 billion to date, ranking as the second biggest film of the year behind only Avengers: Infinity War.

Disclaimer

The Walt Disney Company published this content on 06 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 August 2018 17:35:05 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 59 033 M
EBIT 2018 14 966 M
Net income 2018 12 391 M
Debt 2018 20 142 M
Yield 2018 1,47%
P/E ratio 2018 13,90
P/E ratio 2019 15,14
EV / Sales 2018 3,21x
EV / Sales 2019 3,11x
Capitalization 170 B
Chart WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)
Duration : Period :
Walt Disney Company (The) Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 117 $
Spread / Average Target 2,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robert A. Iger Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Christine M. McCarthy Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
John S. Chen Independent Director
Aylwin B. Lewis Independent Director
Fred H. Langhammer Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)6.12%169 623
COMCAST CORPORATION-11.59%162 944
SKY49.51%33 803
LIBERTY SIRIUS XM GROUP18.00%24 954
LIBERTY MEDIA FORMULA ONE1.77%24 954
LIBERTY BRAVES GROUP15.01%24 954
