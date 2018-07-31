Log in
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)
Walt Disney : 'Incredibles 2' Crosses $1 Billion Worldwide

07/31/2018

Yesterday, Incredibles 2 became just the seventh animated film to cross the $1 billion mark at the global box office. It is Disney's fifth animated and 18th-ever billion-dollar release and joins Black Panther and Avengers: Infinity War as Disney's third release to reach the $1 billion milestone this year.

The film, which holds an A+ CinemaScore and a 93% Certified Fresh on RottenTomatoes, has earned $574.0M domestically and $430.9M internationally for a global total of $1.005 billion through July 30.

After setting a domestic box office record for biggest animated debut ever with $182.7 million (June 15-17), Incredibles 2 became the first animated film ever to surpass the $500 million mark in North America and now stands as the ninth biggest overall release in U.S. history. With Toy Story 3, Finding Dory and Incredibles 2, Pixar is the first and only animated studio to have released three billion-dollar films.

Incredibles 2 continues its global rollout this week, opening in Japan tomorrow and in Spain on Friday, followed by Italy and Germany in September.

Disclaimer

The Walt Disney Company published this content on 31 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 July 2018 17:12:05 UTC
