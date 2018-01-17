Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  Wanda Hotel Development Co Ltd    0169   BMG9430N1039

SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

China's Wanda sells interests in high-profile London property project

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/17/2018 | 06:48am CET
FILE PHOTO: A sign of Dalian Wanda Group in China glows during an event in Beijing

Dalian Wanda Group has agreed to sell its interests in the high-profile London luxury development project, One Nine Elms, for 59 million pounds, the latest in a string of asset sales that underscore financial strains hitting the Chinese conglomerate.

The conglomerate, which has businesses that range from real estate to football and cinemas, had initially said it wanted to transfer ownership of some its overseas assets to its holding company as part of a restructuring, keeping them within the group.

But the sale has instead gone to a unidentified third party. Bloomberg news, citing people with knowledge of the matter, said the buyer was Guangzhou R&F Properties (>> Guangzhou R&F Properties Co Ltd), a firm that has also stepped up to purchase other Wanda property assets.

Wanda Hotel Development Co Ltd (>> Wanda Hotel Development Co Ltd) said in a statement it is selling its 60 percent stake in a company that owns the high-profile One Nine Elms project in London for 35.61 million pounds ($49 million). The buyer has also agreed to repay 159.5 million pounds in debt.

A separate Wanda firm, Wanda Commercial Properties (Hong Kong) Co Ltd, is also selling the remaining 40 percent stake in the property project in southwest London at the same terms.

R&F declined to comment on whether it was the buyer.

Last year, Chinese regulators told banks to stop providing funding for several of Wanda's overseas acquisitions as Beijing looks to curb what it sees as irrational spending by some major domestic conglomerates, sources have said.

Shortly after, Wanda sold a portfolio of domestic hotels and tourism assets, including 13 theme parks, for $9 billion to R&F and Sunac China (>> Sunac China Holdings Ltd).

Wanda is also considering a Hong Kong listing for its sports assets as part of efforts to rationalise its portfolio that could also include other sales, according to people familiar with the situation.

Other flagship overseas developments - in Chicago, Los Angeles, Sydney and Australia's Gold Coast - are also available for sale, according to one source.

Responding to a local online media report that questioned the group's financial health, Wanda last month said its 2017 revenues had surpassed 200 billion yuan ($30 billion) and it had 200 billion yuan in cash.

Wanda bought the property in Nine Elms Lane on the south bank of London’s River Thames in 2013 to redevelop it into a hotel, residential, office and retail complex.

Last year it dropped plans to purchase a neighbouring property, Nine Elms Square which was bought instead by R&F and CC Land Holdings Ltd (>> C C Land Holdings Limited).

Shares of Wanda Hotel surged on Wednesday, trading 5 percent higher in afternoon trade. It said it would use the sales proceeds to repay loans and interest, and to finance other existing projects.

(Reporting by Donny Kwok and Clare Jim; Additional reporting by Miyoung Kim; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

By Clare Jim and Donny Kwok

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on WANDA HOTEL DEVELOPMENT CO
06:48a China's Wanda sells interests in high-profile London property project
2017 HENGLI COMMERCIAL PROPERTIES : Announcements and Notices - Poll Results of the S..
2017 HENGLI COMMERCIAL PROPERTIES : Announcements and Notices - Proposed Reorganisati..
2017 WANDA HOTEL DEVELOPMENT : China's Wanda Hotel reviews property landmarks, but no..
2017 HENGLI COMMERCIAL PROPERTIES : Announcements and Notices - Clarification Announc..
2017 HENGLI COMMERCIAL PROPERTIES : Announcements and Notices - Supplemental Notice o..
2017 HENGLI COMMERCIAL PROPERTIES : Announcements and Notices - List of Directors and..
2017 HENGLI COMMERCIAL PROPERTIES : Announcements and Notices - (1) Change of Directo..
2017 HENGLI COMMERCIAL PROPERTIES : Announcements and Notices - Notice of Special Gen..
2017 HENGLI COMMERCIAL PROPERTIES : Announcements and Notices - Further Delay in Desp..
More news
Chart WANDA HOTEL DEVELOPMENT CO
Duration : Period :
Wanda Hotel Development Co Technical Analysis Chart | 0169 | BMG9430N1039 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends WANDA HOTEL DEVELOPMENT CO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Managers
NameTitle
Ben Xi Ding Chairman
Ji Peng Liu Independent Non-Executive Director
Yun Kui Xue Independent Non-Executive Director
Hua Qiao Zhang Independent Non-Executive Director
Qifeng Ning Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WANDA HOTEL DEVELOPMENT CO LTD-2.92%0
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED2.38%49 239
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS CO LTD18.95%47 142
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP2.38%46 460
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.15.22%39 907
CK ASSET HOLDINGS LTD6.26%34 568
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.