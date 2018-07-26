Wang On : TitleFORM OF PROXY FOR USE BY SHAREHOLDERS AT THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING TO BE HELD ON WEDNESDAY, 29 AUGUST 2018

WANG ON GROUP LIMITED

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1222)

Form of proxy for use by shareholders at the Annual General Meeting to be held on Wednesday, 29 August 2018

I/We (Note 1)

of being the registered holder(s) of (Note 2)share(s) of HK$0.01 each in the capitalof Wang On Group Limited (宏安集團有限公司)* (the ''Company'') HEREBY APPOINT (Note 3) the chairman of the meeting, or failing him

of as my/our proxy to attend and vote for me/us and on my/our behalf at the annual general meeting (and any adjournment thereof) (as the case may be) to be held at Garden Room A-D, 2/F., New World Millennium Hong Kong Hotel of 72 Mody Road, Tsim Sha Tsui East, Kowloon, Hong Kong on Wednesday, 29 August 2018 at 12:30 p.m. (the ''Meeting'') in respect of the resolutions set out in the notice convening the Meeting (the ''Notice'') as indicated below, and, if no such indication is given, as my/our proxy thinks fit.

FOR (Note 4)

AGAINST (Note 4)ORDINARY RESOLUTIONS

1.

To receive, consider and adopt the audited consolidated financial statements and the reports of the directors and the auditor of the Company for the year ended 31 March 2018.

2.

To consider, approve and declare a final dividend of HK0.5 cent per share for the financial year ended 31 March 2018.

(i) (ii) (iii) (iv)

To re-elect Mr. Chan Chun Hong, Thomas as an executive director.

To re-elect Dr. Lee Peng Fei, Allen as an independent non-executive director. To re-elect Mr. Wong Chun, Justein as an independent non-executive director. To authorise the board of directors to fix the directors' remuneration.

4.

To re-appoint Ernst & Young as auditors of the Company and to authorise the board of directors to fix their remuneration.

(A)To grant a general mandate to the directors to repurchase the securities of the Company not exceeding 10% of the total number of shares of the Company in issue as at the date of the Meeting.

(B) To grant a general mandate to the directors to allot, issue and deal with the securities of the Company not exceeding 20% of the total number of shares of the Company in issue as at the date of the Meeting.

(C) To extend, conditional upon the passing of resolutions 5(A) and 5(B), the total number of shares of the Company in issue repurchased pursuant to the mandate granted to the directors under resolution 5(A) to the mandate granted to the directors under resolution 5(B).

Dated this

day of

2018

Signature(s) (Note 5):

Notes:

1. 2.

Full name(s) and address(es) to be inserted in BLOCK CAPITALS. The names of all joint registered holders should be stated.

Please insert the number of share(s) registered in your name(s). If no number is inserted, this form of proxy will be deemed to relate to all the share(s) in the capital of the Company registered in your name(s).

3.

If any proxy other than the chairman of the Meeting is preferred, delete words ''the chairman of the meeting, or failing him'' and insert the name and address of the proxy desired in the space provided. If no name is inserted, the chairman of the meeting will act as your proxy.

4.

IMPORTANT: IF YOU WISH TO VOTE FOR ANY RESOLUTION, PLEASE TICK THE BOX MARKED ''FOR''. IF YOU WISH TO VOTE AGAINST ANY RESOLUTION, PLEASE TICK THE BOX MARKED ''AGAINST''. Failure to tick a box will entitle your proxy to cast your vote at his/her discretion. Your proxy will also be entitled to vote at his/her discretion on any resolution properly put to the Meeting other than those referred to in the Notice.

5.

This form of proxy must be signed by you or your attorney duly authorised in writing or, in the case of a corporation, must be either executed under its seal or under the hand of any officer or attorney or other person duly authorised to sign the same. ANY ALTERATION MADE TO THIS FORM OF PROXY MUST BE INITIALLED BY THE PERSON WHO SIGNS IT.

6.

In order to be valid, this form of proxy, together with the power of attorney or other authority (if any) under which it is signed or a certified copy of such power or authority must be deposited at the Company's branch share registrar and transfer office in Hong Kong, Tricor Tengis Limited at Level 22, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong, as soon as practicable but in any event not later than 48 hours before the time appointed for holding the Meeting.

7.

Where there are joint registered holders of any share(s) of the Company, any one of such persons may vote at the Meeting, either personally or by proxy, in respect of such share(s) as if he/she was solely entitled thereto, but if more than one of such joint holders are present at the Meeting, personally or by proxy, that one of the said persons so present whose name stands first on the register of members in respect of such share(s) shall alone be entitled to vote in respect thereof.

8. The proxy need not be a member of the Company but must attend the Meeting in person to represent you.

9.

Completion and return of this form of proxy will not preclude you from attending and voting at the Meeting if you so wish and in such event, the instrument appointing a proxy shall be deemed to be revoked.

10. In token of the Company's appreciation of your support and to facilitate the Meeting to proceed smoothly, the shareholders or proxies or corporate representatives who attend the Meeting in person will each receive ONE souvenir and ONE complimentary take-away light refreshment box after the conclusion of the Meeting. If a shareholder is also appointed as proxy/proxies of other shareholder(s), or a proxy represents multiple shareholders, the number of souvenir and refreshment box each of the aforesaid shareholder or proxy or corporate representative will receive is limited to ONE.

PERSONAL INFORMATION COLLECTION STATEMENT

Your supply of your and your proxy's (or proxies') name(s) and address(es) is on a voluntary basis for the purpose of processing your request for the appointment of a proxy (or proxies) and your voting instructions for the Meeting (the ''Purposes''). We may transfer your and your proxy's (or proxies') name(s) and address(es) to our agent, contractor, or third party service provider who provides administrative, computer and other services to us and to such parties who are authorised by law to request the information or are otherwise relevant for the Purposes and need to receive the information. Your and your proxy's (or proxies') name(s) and address(es) will be retained for such period as may be necessary to fulfil the Purposes. You/your proxy (or proxies) has/have the right to request access to and/or correction of the relevant personal data in accordance with the provisions of the Personal Data (Privacy) Ordinance and any such request should be in writing by mail to Tricor Tengis Limited at the above address.

*

For identification purpose only