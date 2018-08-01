Log in
WANT WANT CHINA HOLDINGS LTD. (0151)
Want Want China : List of Directors and their Role and Function

08/01/2018 | 11:33am CEST

WANT WANT CHINA HOLDINGS LIMITED 中國旺旺控股有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 0151)

List of Directors and their Role and Function

The members of the board of directors (the "Board") of Want Want China Holdings Limited are set out below.

Executive directors

Non-executive directors

Independent non-executive directors

Mr. Tsai Eng-Meng

(Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)

Mr. Liao Ching-Tsun (Vice Chairman)

Mr. Toh David Ka Hock

Mr. Tsai Wang-Chia (Chief Operating Officer)

Mr. Tsai Shao-Chung

Dr. Pei Kerwei

Mr. Huang Yung-Sung

Mr. Maki Haruo

Mr. Lee Kwang-Chou

Mr. Chu Chi-Wen (Chief Financial Officer)

Mr. Cheng Wen-Hsien

Mr. Hsieh Tien-Jen

Mr. Tsai Ming-Hui

Mr. Lee Kwok Ming

Ms. Lai Hong Yee

There are four Board committees. The table below provides the membership information of these committees on which each Board member serves.

Board Committees Directors

Audit Committee

Remuneration

Committee

Nomination Committee

Strategy Committee

Mr. Tsai Eng-Meng

C

Mr. Liao Ching-Tsun

M

Mr. Tsai Wang-Chia

M

Mr. Huang Yung-Sung

M

Mr. Chu Chi-Wen

M

Mr. Tsai Ming-Hui

M

Ms. Lai Hong Yee

M

Mr. Tsai Shao-Chung

M

M

Mr. Maki Haruo

Mr. Cheng Wen-Hsien

Mr. Toh David Ka Hock

C

C

M

Dr. Pei Kerwei

M

M

C

M

Mr. Lee Kwang-Chou

M

M

M

Mr. Hsieh Tien-Jen

M

M

M

M

Mr. Lee Kwok Ming

M

M

M

M

Notes:

C

denotes chairman of the relevant Board committees

M

denotes member of the relevant Board committees

Hong Kong, 1 August 2018

Disclaimer

Want Want China Holdings Ltd. published this content on 01 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 August 2018 09:32:05 UTC
