Want Want China : List of Directors and their Role and Function

WANT WANT CHINA HOLDINGS LIMITED 中國旺旺控股有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 0151)

List of Directors and their Role and Function

The members of the board of directors (the "Board") of Want Want China Holdings Limited are set out below.

Executive directors Non-executive directors Independent non-executive directors Mr. Tsai Eng-Meng (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer) Mr. Liao Ching-Tsun (Vice Chairman) Mr. Toh David Ka Hock Mr. Tsai Wang-Chia (Chief Operating Officer) Mr. Tsai Shao-Chung Dr. Pei Kerwei Mr. Huang Yung-Sung Mr. Maki Haruo Mr. Lee Kwang-Chou Mr. Chu Chi-Wen (Chief Financial Officer) Mr. Cheng Wen-Hsien Mr. Hsieh Tien-Jen Mr. Tsai Ming-Hui Mr. Lee Kwok Ming Ms. Lai Hong Yee

There are four Board committees. The table below provides the membership information of these committees on which each Board member serves.

Board Committees Directors Audit Committee Remuneration Committee Nomination Committee Strategy Committee Mr. Tsai Eng-Meng C Mr. Liao Ching-Tsun M Mr. Tsai Wang-Chia M Mr. Huang Yung-Sung M Mr. Chu Chi-Wen M Mr. Tsai Ming-Hui M Ms. Lai Hong Yee M Mr. Tsai Shao-Chung M M Mr. Maki Haruo Mr. Cheng Wen-Hsien Mr. Toh David Ka Hock C C M Dr. Pei Kerwei M M C M Mr. Lee Kwang-Chou M M M Mr. Hsieh Tien-Jen M M M M Mr. Lee Kwok Ming M M M M

Notes: C denotes chairman of the relevant Board committees M denotes member of the relevant Board committees

Hong Kong, 1 August 2018