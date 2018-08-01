Want Want China : List of Directors and their Role and Function

WANT WANT CHINA HOLDINGS LIMITED 中國旺旺控股有限公司
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock code: 0151)
List of Directors and their Role and Function
The members of the board of directors (the "Board") of Want Want China Holdings Limited are set out below.
|
Executive directors
|
Non-executive directors
|
Independent non-executive directors
|
Mr. Tsai Eng-Meng
(Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)
|
Mr. Liao Ching-Tsun (Vice Chairman)
|
Mr. Toh David Ka Hock
|
Mr. Tsai Wang-Chia (Chief Operating Officer)
|
Mr. Tsai Shao-Chung
|
Dr. Pei Kerwei
|
Mr. Huang Yung-Sung
|
Mr. Maki Haruo
|
Mr. Lee Kwang-Chou
|
Mr. Chu Chi-Wen (Chief Financial Officer)
|
Mr. Cheng Wen-Hsien
|
Mr. Hsieh Tien-Jen
|
Mr. Tsai Ming-Hui
|
Mr. Lee Kwok Ming
|
Ms. Lai Hong Yee
There are four Board committees. The table below provides the membership information of these committees on which each Board member serves.
|
Board Committees Directors
|
Audit Committee
|
Remuneration
Committee
|
Nomination Committee
|
Strategy Committee
|
Mr. Tsai Eng-Meng
|
C
|
Mr. Liao Ching-Tsun
|
M
|
Mr. Tsai Wang-Chia
|
M
|
Mr. Huang Yung-Sung
|
M
|
Mr. Chu Chi-Wen
|
M
|
Mr. Tsai Ming-Hui
|
M
|
Ms. Lai Hong Yee
|
M
|
Mr. Tsai Shao-Chung
|
M
|
M
|
Mr. Maki Haruo
|
Mr. Cheng Wen-Hsien
|
Mr. Toh David Ka Hock
|
C
|
C
|
M
|
Dr. Pei Kerwei
|
M
|
M
|
C
|
M
|
Mr. Lee Kwang-Chou
|
M
|
M
|
M
|
Mr. Hsieh Tien-Jen
|
M
|
M
|
M
|
M
|
Mr. Lee Kwok Ming
|
M
|
M
|
M
|
M
|
Notes:
|
C
|
denotes chairman of the relevant Board committees
|
M
|
denotes member of the relevant Board committees
Hong Kong, 1 August 2018
Disclaimer
Want Want China Holdings Ltd. published this content on 01 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 August 2018 09:32:05 UTC