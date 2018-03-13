Log in
WASGAU PRODUKTIONS & HANDELS AG
WASGAU Produktions & Handels AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

03/13/2018 | 10:50am CET

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: WASGAU Produktions & Handels AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
WASGAU Produktions & Handels AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

13.03.2018 / 10:46
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

WASGAU Produktions & Handels AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed :

Report: Annual financial report
Date of disclosure / German: March 22, 2018 German: https://wasgau-ag.de/finanzberichte-2017/

Report: Annual financial report of the group Date of disclosure / German: March 22, 2018 German: https://wasgau-ag.de/finanzberichte-2017/


13.03.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: WASGAU Produktions & Handels AG
Blocksbergstrasse 183
66955 Pirmasens
Germany
Internet: www.wasgau-ag.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

663399  13.03.2018 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=663399&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2018
