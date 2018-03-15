Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Confirms 1st Quarter 2018 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call Information

WASHINGTON, March 15, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Washington REIT (Washington Real Estate Investment Trust) (NYSE:WRE), a leading owner of commercial and multifamily properties in the Washington, DC area, will announce 1st Quarter 2018 earnings in a press release to be issued on Wednesday, April 25, 2018, after the U.S. market close.



The Conference Call for 1st Quarter 2018 earnings is scheduled for Thursday, April 26, 2018, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time. Conference Call access information is as follows:

USA Toll Free Number: 877-407-9205 International Toll Number: 201-689-8054

Instant replay of the Conference Call will be available until Thursday, May 10, 2018, at 11:00 p.m. Eastern Time. Instant replay access information is as follows:

USA Toll Free Number: 1-877-481-4010 International Toll Number: 1-919-882-2331 Conference ID: 21304

The live on-demand webcast of the Conference Call will be available on the investor section of Washington REIT's website at http://www.washreit.com. On-line playback of the webcast will be available for two weeks following the Conference Call.

Washington REIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington D.C. market. Backed by decades of experience, expertise, and ambition, the Company creates value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. Washington REIT’s portfolio of 49 properties consists of approximately 6.4 million square feet of commercial space and 4,268 multifamily apartment units. These 49 properties consist of 20 office properties, 16 retail centers and 13 multifamily properties. Washington REIT shares are publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE:WRE).

CONTACT:

Tejal Engman

Vice President of Investor Relations

E-Mail: [email protected]