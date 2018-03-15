Log in
Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Confirms 1st Quarter 2018 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call Information

03/15/2018 | 09:17pm CET

WASHINGTON, March 15, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Washington REIT (Washington Real Estate Investment Trust) (NYSE:WRE), a leading owner of commercial and multifamily properties in the Washington, DC area, will announce 1st Quarter 2018 earnings in a press release to be issued on Wednesday, April 25, 2018, after the U.S. market close.

The Conference Call for 1st Quarter 2018 earnings is scheduled for Thursday, April 26, 2018, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time.  Conference Call access information is as follows:

USA Toll Free Number:877-407-9205
International Toll Number:201-689-8054

Instant replay of the Conference Call will be available until Thursday, May 10, 2018, at 11:00 p.m. Eastern Time. Instant 1Q Earnings 1st Review/edit Session1Q Earnings 1st Review/edit Sessionreplay access information is as follows:

USA Toll Free Number:1-877-481-4010
International Toll Number:1-919-882-2331
Conference ID:21304

The live on-demand webcast of the Conference Call will be available on the investor section of Washington REIT's website at http://www.washreit.com.  On-line playback of the webcast will be available for two weeks following the Conference Call.

Washington REIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington D.C. market. Backed by decades of experience, expertise, and ambition, the Company creates value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. Washington REIT’s portfolio of 49 properties consists of approximately 6.4 million square feet of commercial space and 4,268 multifamily apartment units. These 49 properties consist of 20 office properties, 16 retail centers and 13 multifamily properties. Washington REIT shares are publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE:WRE).

CONTACT:
Tejal Engman
Vice President of Investor Relations
E-Mail: [email protected]

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 337 M
EBIT 2018 -
Net income 2018 33,0 M
Debt 2018 1 203 M
Yield 2018 4,49%
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 54,51
EV / Sales 2018 9,80x
EV / Sales 2019 9,48x
Capitalization 2 096 M
Chart WASHINGTON REAL ESTATE INV
Duration : Period :
Washington Real Estate Inv Technical Analysis Chart | WRE | US9396531017 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends WASHINGTON REAL ESTATE INV
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 30,6 $
Spread / Average Target 14%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Paul T. McDermott President, Chief Executive Officer & Trustee
Charles T. Nason Chairman
Thomas Q. Bakke Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Stephen Edward Riffee Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Susan Lilly Gerock Chief Information Officer & Vice President-IT
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WASHINGTON REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST-14.91%2 096
EQUINIX INC-8.72%32 121
UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-9.05%23 516
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST-7.40%21 739
THE LINK REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST0.00%18 953
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION-9.87%14 607
