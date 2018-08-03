Washington Trust Supports University Orthopedics in Recent Opening of Surgery Center in East Providence, RI

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I., Aug. 03, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- University Orthopedics, a regional center for orthopedic and rehabilitation care, recently opened a new, 90,000 square-foot, state-of-the-art medical office and surgery center in East Providence, Rhode Island. Washington Trust provided commercial financing for the new facility, which is the first commercial project within the Kettle Point redevelopment project in East Providence.



“Washington Trust has been a true partner, supporting the practice and the physicians, and helping us realize our vision from start to finish,” said Weber Shill, MBA, Chief Executive Officer of University Orthopedics. “Our new surgery center will be of tremendous benefit to our patients and the greater Rhode Island community.”

The new facility is built around University Orthopedics’ focus on the patient experience, with each suite designed to reflect the particular needs of the orthopedic specialty it serves. Featuring Smart Building Technology, the new facility integrates high level design and on-site amenities, and includes an Ambulatory Surgical Center, state-of-the-art diagnostic imaging and physical therapy/rehabilitation facilities.

“University Orthopedics is one of the most respected names in the Rhode Island medical community,” said Joseph M. Confessore, Senior Vice President & Team Leader, Washington Trust Commercial Banking Group. “We are thrilled to support their growth and innovation and look forward to continuing our relationship as the company continues to expand.”

University Orthopedics is a regional referral center for patients with back and neck pain, joint pain, sports medicine problems, shoulder pain, hand problems, hip and knee pain, and foot and ankle injuries. In addition, University Orthopedics acts as the head of the Department of Orthopedics at Brown Alpert Medical School, directing clinical research efforts intended to innovate new orthopedic surgery techniques, new surgical implant devices and new ways to prevent orthopedic injury.

Washington Trust’s commercial banking group offers a full line of commercial, industrial and real estate lending and cash management services to leading companies, real estate developers, not-for-profits and municipalities throughout the Northeast. For more information, contact Joseph M. Confessore, Senior Vice President & Team Leader, Washington Trust Commercial Banking Group, at 401-348-1439.

