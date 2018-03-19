Waste Management : Acquires Anderson Rubbish Disposal and Moorpark Rubbish Disposal

G.I. Industries, dba Waste Management (NYSE:WM), today announced that it has acquired Anderson Rubbish Disposal and Moorpark Rubbish Disposal.

The newly acquired businesses include the assets associated with these businesses’ residential, commercial, and industrial solid waste and recycling collection services, equipment, vehicles, and customer agreements.

“We have been part of the fabric of the Ventura County community for more than forty years,” said Mike Smith, Director of Operations for Waste Management. “This acquisition will allow us to grow as the assets align perfectly with our existing operations furthering our environmental solutions throughout the region.”

The transaction, which closed on March 16, 2018, includes the transfer of the exclusive franchise rights for waste collection services in the City of Simi Valley and Moorpark.

