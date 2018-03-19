Waste Management : Acquires Anderson Rubbish Disposal and Moorpark Rubbish Disposal

G.I. Industries, dba Waste Management (NYSE:WM), today announced that it
has acquired Anderson Rubbish Disposal and Moorpark Rubbish Disposal.
The newly acquired businesses include the assets associated with these
businesses’ residential, commercial, and industrial solid waste and
recycling collection services, equipment, vehicles, and customer
agreements.
“We have been part of the fabric of the Ventura County community for
more than forty years,” said Mike Smith, Director of Operations for
Waste Management. “This acquisition will allow us to grow as the assets
align perfectly with our existing operations furthering our
environmental solutions throughout the region.”
The transaction, which closed on March 16, 2018, includes the transfer
of the exclusive franchise rights for waste collection services in the
City of Simi Valley and Moorpark.
ABOUT WASTE MANAGEMENT
Waste Management, based in Houston, Texas, is the leading provider of
comprehensive waste management services in North America. Through its
subsidiaries, the company provides collection, transfer, recycling and
resource recovery, and disposal services. It is also a leading
developer, operator and owner of landfill gas-to-energy facilities in
the United States. The company’s customers include residential,
commercial, industrial, and municipal customers throughout North
America. To learn more information about Waste Management visit www.wm.com
or www.thinkgreen.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180319005395/en/