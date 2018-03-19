Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Waste Management    WM

WASTE MANAGEMENT (WM)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Waste Management : Acquires Anderson Rubbish Disposal and Moorpark Rubbish Disposal

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/19/2018 | 02:14pm CET

G.I. Industries, dba Waste Management (NYSE:WM), today announced that it has acquired Anderson Rubbish Disposal and Moorpark Rubbish Disposal.

The newly acquired businesses include the assets associated with these businesses’ residential, commercial, and industrial solid waste and recycling collection services, equipment, vehicles, and customer agreements.

“We have been part of the fabric of the Ventura County community for more than forty years,” said Mike Smith, Director of Operations for Waste Management. “This acquisition will allow us to grow as the assets align perfectly with our existing operations furthering our environmental solutions throughout the region.”

The transaction, which closed on March 16, 2018, includes the transfer of the exclusive franchise rights for waste collection services in the City of Simi Valley and Moorpark.

ABOUT WASTE MANAGEMENT

Waste Management, based in Houston, Texas, is the leading provider of comprehensive waste management services in North America. Through its subsidiaries, the company provides collection, transfer, recycling and resource recovery, and disposal services. It is also a leading developer, operator and owner of landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States. The company’s customers include residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers throughout North America. To learn more information about Waste Management visit www.wm.com or www.thinkgreen.com.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on WASTE MANAGEMENT
02:14pWASTE MANAGEMENT : Acquires Anderson Rubbish Disposal and Moorpark Rubbish Dispo..
BU
03/13WASTE MANAGEMENT : Federal Contracts Awarded by Federal Agencies in Missouri (Ma..
AQ
03/12WASTE MANAGEMENT : $81,931 Federal Contract Awarded to Waste Management
AQ
03/08WASTE MANAGEMENT : Ex-dividend day for
FA
03/03WASTE MANAGEMENT : Federal Contracts Awarded by Federal Agencies in Nebraska (Ma..
AQ
03/03WASTE MANAGEMENT : Federal Contracts Awarded to Companies in South Dakota (March..
AQ
03/03WASTE MANAGEMENT : $68,000 Federal Contract Awarded to Heartland Waste Managemen..
AQ
03/02WASTE MANAGEMENT : Eight Southeast Alaska Communities to Resume Scrap Metal Recy..
AQ
02/28FOOD WASTE MANAGEMENT MARKET - NEXTG : IGR has announced the addition of a new r..
AQ
02/24WASTE MANAGEMENT : Looking to Reduce Footprint at Gainesville, Ga., Landfill
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
03/10THE NEXT BEAR MARKET : How To Prepare Now 
03/0433 DIVIDEND INCREASES : February 19-23, 2018 (Part 3: Remaining Sectors) 
03/02Steel Tariff Worries Are Overblown - Cramer's Mad Money (3/1/18) 
03/01MONTHLY WASTE RECAP FEBRUARY : Global Waste Symposium, Annual Reports, And Gener.. 
03/01UPCOMING DIVIDENDS : 84 Companies, 42 Increases, 21 Double-Digit Increases 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 15 128 M
EBIT 2018 2 776 M
Net income 2018 1 743 M
Debt 2018 9 221 M
Yield 2018 2,11%
P/E ratio 2018 21,46
P/E ratio 2019 19,63
EV / Sales 2018 3,09x
EV / Sales 2019 2,94x
Capitalization 37 465 M
Chart WASTE MANAGEMENT
Duration : Period :
Waste Management Technical Analysis Chart | WM | US94106L1098 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends WASTE MANAGEMENT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 95,7 $
Spread / Average Target 11%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James C. Fish President, Chief Executive & Director
Bradbury H. Anderson Chairman
James E. Trevathan Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Devina A. Rankin Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Frank M. Clark Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WASTE MANAGEMENT0.10%37 404
REPUBLIC SERVICES1.42%22 711
FOMENTO DE CONSTRUCCIONES Y CONTRATAS SA10.36%4 468
KURITA WATER INDUSTRIES LTD.-5.24%3 862
TETRA TECH, INC.6.44%2 848
CLEAN HARBORS INC-6.07%2 824
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.