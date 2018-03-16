WASHINGTON, March 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- AARP has unveiled a new multiplatform brand campaign called "Take On Today." The new ads are designed to tell a fresh, inspiring story about possibilities and opportunities for people 50-plus by showcasing the iconic brand's core purpose: to empower people to choose how they live as they age.



"'Take On Today' is an empowering rallying cry, with special meaning for people 50-plus, who are trying to navigate the many transitions in this stage of life," said Barbara Shipley, senior vice president of brand integration, AARP. "For the millions of Gen-Xers and Boomers who have no doubt heard of us, what we do and why we do it may surprise them. These ads are one way we are working to spotlight the real value we create for people in their day, their life, and in the wider world."

In a surprising turn for the brand, the first two national TV commercials feature J. Ivy, a renowned performing spoken word artist, poet and author, whose compelling oratory mirrors contemporary society. See the spots:

https://youtu.be/4donZ4KQ6EQ

https://youtu.be/5VABqFXeXC0

The first commercial is called "Disrupt Aging." Through spoken word, Ivy leads a call to challenge ageist attitudes and stereotypes and join AARP in creating a society in which no one is limited by age.

The second commercial "Anthem," chronicles the possibilities as well as the uncertainties of our changing world and how AARP helps people navigate the second half of their life.

Both spots end with the rallying cry, "Let's Take on Today. And Every Day. With AARP. Real Possibilities."

An extensive media schedule is planned for the campaign which debuted this week. Both commercials will run in early morning and prime time shows on ABC, NBC and CBS as well as on cable including A&E, AMC, ESPN, Food Network, HGTV, MLB, Lifetime and TBS.

AARP worked with Grey New York to create an integrated campaign that includes broadcast, online video, social media, digital, public relations and special events It will appear across AARP's communications channels, including AARP.org with over 13 million unique visitors per year, AARP The Magazine, which is America's most-read magazine with 38.3 million readers and AARP Bulletin which reaches more than 30 million readers with ten print editions annually.

About AARP

AARP is the nation's largest nonprofit, nonpartisan organization dedicated to empowering Americans 50 and older to choose how they live as they age. With nearly 38 million members and offices in every state, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands, AARP works to strengthen communities and advocate for what matters most to families with a focus on health security, financial stability and personal fulfillment. AARP also works for individuals in the marketplace by sparking new solutions and allowing carefully chosen, high-quality products and services to carry the AARP name. As a trusted source for news and information, AARP produces the world's largest circulation publications, AARP The Magazine and AARP Bulletin. To learn more, visit www.aarp.org or follow @AARP and @AARPadvocates on social media.

Real Possibilities is a registered trademark of AARP.

About Grey



Grey is the advertising network of Grey Group, which ranks among the largest global communications companies. Its parent company is WPP (NYSE: WPP). Under the banner of "Grey Famously Effective Since 1917," the agency serves a blue-chip roster of many of the world's best known companies: Procter & Gamble, GlaxoSmithKline, Kellogg's, Pfizer, Canon, NFL, Marriott Hotels & Resorts, Nestlé, Walgreens, Revlon, Applebee's and T.J. Maxx.

