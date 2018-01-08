Wavestone : Declaration according to article 223-16 (AMF)

Declaration according to article 223-16 (AMF)
In accordance with article L233-8 of commercial law, Wavestone informs its shareholders that as of December 2017, its capital was composed of 4,966,882 shares representing 7,811,962 voting rights according to article 223-11 of the AMF.
About Wavestone
In a world where permanent evolution is the key to success, Wavestone's mission is to enlighten and partner business leaders in their most critical decisions.
Wavestone draws on some 2,600 employees across four continents. It is a leading player in European independent consulting, and the number one in France.
Wavestone is a company listed on Euronext Paris and eligible for the PEA-PME – a French investment instrument that encourages individuals to invest in smaller and intermediate firms. In 2017, Wavestone has been labeled Great Place To Work®.
|Wavestone
Pascal IMBERT
Chief Executive Officer
Tel. : +33 (0)1 49 03 20 00
Sarah LAMIGEON
Communications Director
Tel. : +33 (0)1 49 03 20 00
|Actus
Financial news
Mathieu OMNES
Analyst & investor relations
Tel. : +33 (0)1 53 67 36 92
Nicolas BOUCHEZ
Press relations
Tel. : +33 (0)1 53 67 36 74
Regulated information
Information on the total number of voting rights and shares making up the share capital:
Full and original press release in PDF:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-51539-wavestone_declaration-amf_080118-en.pdf
Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on
www.actusnews.com, it′s free
© 2018 ActusNews