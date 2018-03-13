Weatherford International : Publishes Digital 2017 Annual Report

BAAR, Switzerland, March 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Weatherford International plc (NYSE: WFT) today informs its shareholders, customers and employees that it has published its 2017 Annual Report. The report is presented as an interactive letter to shareholders from President and Chief Executive Officer Mark A. McCollum.

Experience the interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/7941153-weatherford-2017-annual-report/

Report Highlights and Key Links:

Weatherford 2017 Annual Report – An overview of the milestones achieved in 2017 and how they set the stage for sustainable value creation in the years ahead

Strategic Actions – A timeline of decisive actions resulting from a significant focus on planning and delivering tangible results

Our Customer Focus – An affirmation of the Company's commitment to innovation, flawless execution and problem solving alongside its customers

Cultural Transformation – A summary of the organization's renewed sense of mission and its commitment to making a positive impact on the people and places it touches

Path to Profitability and Looking to the Future – A clear roadmap toward a stronger company with less debt, an improved balance sheet and restored financial flexibility

The People that Drive Us – A salute to the Company's employees across the organization

About Weatherford

Weatherford is one of the largest multinational oilfield service companies providing innovative solutions, technology and services to the oil and gas industry. The Company operates in over 90 countries and has a network of approximately 800 locations, including manufacturing, service, research and development, and training facilities and employs approximately 29,200 people. For more information, visit www.weatherford.com and connect with Weatherford on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.

Contacts: Christoph Bausch +1.713.836.4615

Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Karen David-Green +1.713.836.7430

Vice President - Investor Relations, Marketing and Communications

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/weatherford-publishes-digital-2017-annual-report-300613405.html

SOURCE Weatherford International plc