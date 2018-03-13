Weatherford International : Publishes Digital 2017 Annual Report

Log in
03/13/2018 | 10:31pm CET

BAAR, Switzerland, March 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Weatherford International plc (NYSE: WFT) today informs its shareholders, customers and employees that it has published its 2017 Annual Report. The report is presented as an interactive letter to shareholders from President and Chief Executive Officer Mark A. McCollum.

Experience the interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/7941153-weatherford-2017-annual-report/

2017 Strategic Actions at Weatherford

Report Highlights and Key Links:

  • Weatherford 2017 Annual Report – An overview of the milestones achieved in 2017 and how they set the stage for sustainable value creation in the years ahead
  • Strategic Actions – A timeline of decisive actions resulting from a significant focus on planning and delivering tangible results
  • Our Customer Focus – An affirmation of the Company's commitment to innovation, flawless execution and problem solving alongside its customers
  • Cultural Transformation – A summary of the organization's renewed sense of mission and its commitment to making a positive impact on the people and places it touches
  • Path to Profitability and Looking to the Future – A clear roadmap toward a stronger company with less debt, an improved balance sheet and restored financial flexibility
  • The People that Drive Us – A salute to the Company's employees across the organization

About Weatherford
Weatherford is one of the largest multinational oilfield service companies providing innovative solutions, technology and services to the oil and gas industry. The Company operates in over 90 countries and has a network of approximately 800 locations, including manufacturing, service, research and development, and training facilities and employs approximately 29,200 people. For more information, visit www.weatherford.com and connect with Weatherford on LinkedInFacebookTwitter and YouTube.

Contacts:

Christoph Bausch

+1.713.836.4615

Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

 

Karen David-Green

+1.713.836.7430

Vice President - Investor Relations, Marketing and Communications

 

A strong culture at Weatherford is a key ingredient to unlocking our full potential

 

As we have charted the course for the future of our Company, Weatherford has strengthened our focus on our customers, who are essential partners in our success.

 

Weatherford Employee Photo Video Contest

 

Weatherford logo. (PRNewsFoto/WEATHERFORD INTERNATIONAL)

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/weatherford-publishes-digital-2017-annual-report-300613405.html

SOURCE Weatherford International plc


© PRNewswire 2018
