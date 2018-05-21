Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Web.com Group Inc    WEB

WEB.COM GROUP INC (WEB)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 05/21 10:00:00 pm
18.95 USD   -0.26%
10:11pWeb.com Appoints New Chief Financial Officer
GL
05/18GOLF : WOS grad Arnaud shoots 60 in Web.com Tour event in S.C.
AQ
05/03Web.com Reports First Quarter 2018 Financial Results
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Web.com Appoints New Chief Financial Officer

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/21/2018 | 10:11pm CEST

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., May 21, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Web.com Group, Inc. (Nasdaq:WEB), the marketing partner for businesses wanting to connect with more customers and grow, today appointed Jennifer Lada as senior vice president and chief financial officer (CFO), effective July 1, 2018.

With more than 20 years of financial management experience, Lada serves as vice president and chief accounting officer of Web.com. Before joining the company in 2017, Lada was vice president of financial reporting at PGA TOUR, Inc., and at Advanced Disposal was vice president of financial reporting and director of financial reporting and investor relations. During her 15-year career at PricewaterhouseCoopers, she led domestic and international audit teams and served as chief auditor for the state of Florida. Lada is a Certified Public Accountant and has both a bachelor’s degree and a master’s degree in accounting from the University of Florida. 

“Jennifer is a seasoned executive with a wealth of experience and a strong leader who exemplifies everything we value,” said David L. Brown, chairman, chief executive officer, and president of Web.com. “Jennifer is in the perfect position to hit the ground running to ensure continuity at this important time in our company's growth.”

Lada will succeed Kevin Carney, who has been with Web.com for 20 years and has served as executive vice president and CFO since 2002. Carney will continue as CFO until his retirement on June 30 while working with Lada on a smooth transition.

Added Brown, “Through his integrity and leadership, Kevin has been a standard-bearer for the Web.com culture and an integral part of building and ensuring the financial success of Web.com. We will miss Kevin, but he will leave behind a legacy of fiscal stewardship and discipline that has served the company and its investors well.”

About Web.com
Since 1997 Web.com (Nasdaq:WEB) has been the marketing partner for businesses wanting to connect with more customers and grow. We listen, then apply our expertise to deliver solutions that owners need to market and manage their businesses, from building brands online to reaching more customers or growing relationships with existing customers. For some, this means a fast, reliable, attractive website; for others, it means customized marketing plans that deliver local leads; and for others, it means customer-scheduling or customer-relationship marketing (CRM) tools that help businesses run more efficiently. Owners from big to small can focus on running the companies they know while we handle the marketing they need. To learn how this global company collaborates with customers and employees to achieve their potential, explore www.web.com or follow on Twitter at @webdotcom or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/web.com.

Contacts

Investors: 
Ira Berger 
904-680-6909 
[email protected]

Media:
Corporate Communications 
(904) 680-6633 
[email protected]

Source: Web.com Group, Inc.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available upon request.

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on WEB.COM GROUP INC
10:11pWeb.com Appoints New Chief Financial Officer
GL
05/18GOLF : WOS grad Arnaud shoots 60 in Web.com Tour event in S.C.
AQ
05/04WEB COM : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Result..
AQ
05/03WEB.COM GROUP, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial S..
AQ
05/03WEB.COM GROUP, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a ..
AQ
05/03Web.com Reports First Quarter 2018 Financial Results
GL
04/30WEB COM : France taken to court after seizing France.com web domain
AQ
04/26WEB COM : Sports on TV for April 26-29
AQ
04/25Web.com to Present at Upcoming Conferences in May 2018
GL
04/18Web.com Announces Date of First Quarter 2018 Conference Call and Webcast
GL
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
05/06Web.com's (WEB) CEO David Brown on Q1 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript 
05/04Web.com Group, Inc 2018 Q1 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
05/04Piper Jaffray cuts Web.com target 
05/03Web.com misses by $0.05, beats on revenue 
05/02Notable earnings after Thursday?s close 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 750 M
EBIT 2018 157 M
Net income 2018 36,7 M
Debt 2018 538 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 24,18
P/E ratio 2019 19,22
EV / Sales 2018 1,98x
EV / Sales 2019 1,78x
Capitalization 950 M
Chart WEB.COM GROUP INC
Duration : Period :
Web.com Group Inc Technical Analysis Chart | WEB | US94733A1043 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends WEB.COM GROUP INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 21,3 $
Spread / Average Target 12%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David L. Brown Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Kevin M. Carney Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Jane L. Landon Chief Technology Officer
Timothy I. Maudlin Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Hugh M. Durden Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WEB.COM GROUP INC-12.84%950
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-6.09%132 646
ACCENTURE1.20%99 634
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES29.44%98 272
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING9.22%56 382
VMWARE, INC.10.91%55 436
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.