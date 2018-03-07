Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Weight Watchers International, Inc.    WTW

WEIGHT WATCHERS INTERNATIONAL, INC. (WTW)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Weight Watchers International : Oprah Winfrey sheds portion of Weight Watchers stock

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/07/2018 | 01:24am CET
FILE PHOTO - Cast member Winfrey poses at the premiere of

(Reuters) - Media mogul Oprah Winfrey sold a portion of her holdings in Weight Watchers International Inc, the former talk show host's production company Harpo Inc said on Tuesday.

A portion of the shares were donated to Winfrey's foundation and she will retain over 75 percent of her holdings in the weight management company, Harpo said in a statement.

Winfrey will not sell additional shares this year, it added.

"I am deeply committed to Weight Watchers and continue to see a bright future for the company," said Winfrey, who is continuing in her role as board member, adviser and spokesperson.

In 2015, Winfrey joined Weight Watchers' board and took a 10-percent stake in the company, with options to buy more.

Weight Watchers' stock have gained more than eight times in value since she bought into the company.

(Reporting by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru; editing by Diane Craft)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on WEIGHT WATCHERS INTERNATIO
01:24aWEIGHT WATCHERS INTERNATIONAL : Oprah Winfrey sheds portion of Weight Watchers s..
RE
03/03WEIGHT WATCHERS INTERNATIONAL : Health Calendar
AQ
03/01WEIGHT WATCHERS : And DJ Khaled Launch Khaled's Kitchen Tour
PR
02/28WEIGHT WATCHERS INTERNATIONAL : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financia..
AQ
02/28COMMUNITY CALENDAR : Feb. 28
AQ
02/27WEIGHT WATCHERS INTERNATIONAL : posts 4Q profit
AQ
02/27WEIGHT WATCHERS INTERNATIONAL INC : Results of Operations and Financial Conditio..
AQ
02/27WEIGHT WATCHERS INTERNATIONAL : Announces Strong Fourth Quarter And Full Year 20..
PR
02/27WEIGHT WATCHERS INTERNATIONAL, INC. : to Host Earnings Call
AC
02/25WEIGHT WATCHERS INTERNATIONAL : Losing weight is a journey. But do you ever reac..
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
03/01WEIGHT WATCHERS : I Was The Lone Bull At $12 But Am Now Short At $70 
03/01WEIGHT WATCHERS : Time To Take Profits 
02/28PREMARKET GAINERS AS OF 9 : 05 am (02/28/2018) 
02/28WALL STREET BREAKFAST : Latest GDP Reading In Focus 
02/28Weight Watchers looks beyond dieting 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 1 531 M
EBIT 2018 376 M
Net income 2018 174 M
Debt 2018 1 535 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 24,53
P/E ratio 2019 17,84
EV / Sales 2018 3,57x
EV / Sales 2019 3,01x
Capitalization 3 938 M
Chart WEIGHT WATCHERS INTERNATIO
Duration : Period :
Weight Watchers Internatio Technical Analysis Chart | WTW | US9486261061 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends WEIGHT WATCHERS INTERNATIO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 93,7 $
Spread / Average Target 54%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mindy F. Grossman President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Raymond Debbane Chairman
Nicholas P. Hotchkin Chief Financial Officer
Gary D. Foster Chief Scientific Officer
Michael Lysaght Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WEIGHT WATCHERS INTERNATIONAL, INC.40.49%3 938
SERVICE CORPORATION INTERNATIONAL1.34%7 163
HOMESERVE PLC-12.91%3 258
EASTERN PIONEER DRIVING SCHOOL CO LTD-2.18%2 613
DUSKIN CO LTD-13.23%1 352
NUTRISYSTEM INC.-40.21%945
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.