WELBILT INC
Welbilt Inc : Blog Exposure - Welbilt to Acquire Crem International

02/28/2018 | 01:33pm CET

Stock Monitor: Milacron Holdings Post Earnings Reporting

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / February 28, 2018 / Active-Investors.com has just released a free research report on Welbilt, Inc. (NYSE: WBT). If you want access to this report all you need to do is sign up now by clicking the following link www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/?symbol=WBT as the Company's latest news hit the wire. On February 26, 2018, the Company, which is a leading global provider of commercial foodservice equipment, declared that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire 100% of the shares of Avaj International Holding AB (Crem International or "Crem"). At present, private equity firms Priveq Investment Fund IV L.P. and SEB Venture Capital hold the majority of the shares of Avaj International. Register today and get access to over 1000 Free Research Reports by joining our site below:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg

Active-Investors.com is currently working on the research report for Milacron Holdings Corp. (NYSE: MCRN), which also belongs to the Industrial Goods sector as the Company Welbilt. Do not miss out and become a member today for free to access this upcoming report at:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/?symbol=MCRN

Active-Investors.com is focused on giving you timely information and the inside line on companies that matter to you. This morning, Welbilt most recent news is on our radar and our team decided to put out a fantastic report on the company that is now available for free below:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/?symbol=WBT

Crem, Leading Manufacturer of Professional Coffee Machines

Crem is a leading global manufacturer of professional coffee machines. The Company develops, manufactures, and markets coffee machines under three brands, i.e. Coffee Queen, Expobar, and Spengler. These machines are widely used in offices, restaurants, cafes, coffee shops, catering, as well as convenience stores. The Company offers a wide range of professional coffee machines, including manual and automatic espresso and filter coffee machines besides instant, liquid, freestanding, and other machines.

With over 50 years of experience, Crem sells its equipment in more than 80 countries. The Company is headquartered in Solna, Sweden, with three manufacturing sites in Åmotfors (Sweden), Gandia (Spain), and Shanghai (China). Three research and development (R&D) centers and six sales offices back these three manufacturing facilities.

Financial Implications

  • Welbilt has agreed to pay a total consideration of approximately SEK 1,800 million ($224 million) for the transaction. The Company intends to fund the transaction through existing cash on hand and credit lines.
  • The transaction is still subject to certain closing conditions, post which it is expected to close in the second quarter of 2018.
  • Crem's total sales for FY17 were approximately SEK 767 million ($90 million). Welbilt expects the transaction to be accretive to earnings from the latter part of 2018 and the run-rate synergies to grow to approximately $10 million by 2020.

Acquisition Marks Welbilt's Entry into Hot Beverage Market

The acquisition of Crem is an important milestone in fulfilling Welbilt's goal of complementing its organic growth strategy with selective bolt-on acquisitions.

  • Crem's acquisition would add the fast-growing hot coffee category to Welbilt's extensive portfolio and thus, extend its full-line of commercial foodservice equipment coverage. As a result, Welbilt would be able to have the broadest portfolio of hot and cold beverage equipment of any Company in the market.
  • Moreover, Crem's strong presence in Europe and Asia would help Welbilt expand its presence in these two important regions. In fact, there are meaningful cross-selling opportunities between Crem's and Welbilt's respective customer bases in those regions.
  • Furthermore, the acquisition also provides Welbilt an opportunity to add Crem to its customer base in the US and include it as a core offering in its fitkitchenSM system solutions.

Crem to Benefit from Improved Market Access

Crem is thrilled to join forces with Welbilt. The Company has emerged as one of the global leaders in professional coffee machines with a unique breadth of technology and solutions, as well as an innovative and competitive product portfolio.

Crem is expected to benefit from Welbilt's strong family of brands and products. The acquisition will help Crem enhance the reach of its product portfolio through improved market access. Besides, its customers will also benefit from Welbilt's expertise in new product development and manufacturing process improvement.

Karl-Johan Willén, Partner at Priveq Advisory AB, and who also acted as Adviser to Priveq G.P. IV Ltd, welcomed the arrival of Welbilt as the new owner and strategic partner for Crem. He believes that Crem has found the best partner in Welbilt. Welbilt's sizeable access and experience in relevant markets will maximize Crem's potential for future success.

Stock Performance Snapshot

February 27, 2018 - At Tuesday's closing bell, Welbilt's stock fell 4.59%, ending the trading session at $19.95.

Volume traded for the day: 1.77 million shares, which was above the 3-month average volume of 710.38 thousand shares.

Stock performance in the last previous six-month period ? up 2.52%; and past twelve-month period ? up 4.01%

After yesterday's close, Welbilt's market cap was at $2.78 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 31.42.

The stock is part of the Industrial Goods sector, categorized under the Diversified Machinery industry.

Active-Investors:

Active-Investors (A-I) produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and Canadian stocks. A-I has two distinct and independent departments. One department produces non-sponsored analyst certified content generally in the form of press releases, articles and reports covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and the other produces sponsored content (in most cases not reviewed by a registered analyst), which typically consists of compensated investment newsletters, articles, and reports covering listed stocks and micro-caps. Such sponsored content is outside the scope of procedures detailed below.

A-I has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

PRESS RELEASE PROCEDURES:

The non-sponsored content contained herein has been prepared by a writer (the "Author") and is fact checked and reviewed by a third-party research service company (the "Reviewer") represented by a credentialed financial analyst [for further information on analyst credentials, please email [email protected]. Rohit Tuli, a CFA® charterholder (the "Sponsor"), provides necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. The Reviewer has reviewed and revised the content, as necessary, based on publicly available information which is believed to be reliable. Content is researched, written and reviewed on a reasonable effort basis. The Reviewer has not performed any independent investigations or forensic audits to validate the information herein. The Reviewer has only independently reviewed the information provided by the Author according to the procedures outlined by A-I. A-I is not entitled to veto or interfere in the application of such procedures by the third-party research service company to the articles, documents or reports, as the case may be. Unless otherwise noted, any content outside of this document has no association with the Author or the Reviewer in any way.

NO WARRANTY

A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake or shortcoming. No liability is accepted whatsoever for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither A-I nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visit http://active-investors.com/legal-disclaimer/.

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly. If you're a company we are covering and wish to no longer feature on our coverage list contact us via email and/or phone between 09:30 EDT to 16:00 EDT from Monday to Friday at:

Email: [email protected]
Phone number: 73 29 92 6381
Office Address: 6, Jalan Kia Peng, Kuala Lumpur, 50450 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

SOURCE: Active-Investors


© Accesswire 2018
