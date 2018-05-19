Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Welbilt Inc    WBT

WELBILT INC (WBT)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 05/18 10:02:36 pm
19.57 USD   +0.41%
05:01pWELBILT : Unlocks Kitchen Potential with KitchenConnect®
BU
05/18WELBILT : Unlocks Kitchen Potential with KitchenConnect®
PU
05/07WELBILT : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Welbilt : Unlocks Kitchen Potential with KitchenConnect®

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/19/2018 | 05:01pm CEST

Welbilt, Inc. (NYSE:WBT), a leading global provider of commercial foodservice equipment, is launching its KitchenConnect® digital services at this week’s National Restaurant Show Association in Chicago. KitchenConnect’s dashboard unlocks equipment information for chefs, operators, restaurant managers, and multi-unit owners to optimize the operation of their kitchens.

Welbilt’s KitchenConnect is a premier digital solution for a new generation of connected kitchens. The new digital services have been developed by world-class engineers in conjunction with professional chefs and foodservice experts to connect the kitchen like never before. KitchenConnect offers solutions through report management, asset management, menu management, quality management and service management. It provides real-time insights, allowing for better equipment performance reducing costs and food waste, improving work flow and food quality, and limiting downtime. It enables operators to adapt quickly to an ever-changing environment, increase profitability, and comply with food and safety standards.

Hubertus Muehlhaeuser, Welbilt’s President and Chief Executive Officer, states, “Our customers are investing in their digital infrastructures and so are we. Welbilt’s digital transformation is driven by the fact that equipment connectivity adds economic value to a kitchen operation and that it is the basis for increased kitchen automation. KitchenConnect will help our customers to take their entire kitchen operation to a new level and increase the profitability of their business. By providing and analyzing data needed to manage and optimize kitchen operations it allows operators to focus on superior guest experience and not the equipment.”

KitchenConnect follows an open approach, offering the connection flexibility restaurants and large chains need. It allows operators to connect equipment from companies other than Welbilt, additionally Welbilt equipment can be connected through other already existing or preferred platforms.

To learn more about how KitchenConnect is turning patterns into profits, visit Welbilt at booth 3401 & 3601 during the 2018 National Restaurant Association Show and join one of Welbilt’s daily live demonstrations on a new generation of connected kitchens.

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/welbilt-kitchenconnect-at-nra-show-2018-tickets-45252437258?aff=enews2&utm_campaign=Enews+2018&_hsenc=p2ANqtz-9URhPobkK0_-tQjIsI1ECzBtawd4krZ2rg_yqYq-dygC-koNgxr5ImYSw9JRT9jxbMwvAhYC6I7SVaEdZwDGpbZ32wfB7X72CyAaE94ebc2pasUqM&utm_content=62974765&utm_source=hs_email&utm_medium=email&_hsmi=62974831

About Welbilt, Inc.

Welbilt, Inc. provides the world’s top chefs, premier chain operators and growing independents with industry-leading equipment and solutions. Our innovative products and solutions are powered by our deep knowledge, operator insights, and culinary expertise. Our portfolio of award-winning product brands includes Cleveland™, Convotherm®, Crem®, Delfield®, Frymaster®, Garland®, Kolpak®, Lincoln™, Manitowoc® Ice, Merco®, Merrychef® and Multiplex®. These product brands are supported by two service brands: FitKitchen®, our fully-integrated kitchen systems brand, and KitchenCare®, our aftermarket parts and service brand. Headquartered in the Tampa Bay region of Florida and operating 17 manufacturing facilities throughout the Americas, Europe and Asia, we sell through a global network of over 3,500 distributors and dealers in over 100 countries. We have approximately 5,800 employees and generated sales of $1.45 billion in 2017. For more information, visit www.welbilt.com.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on WELBILT INC
05:01pWELBILT : Unlocks Kitchen Potential with KitchenConnect®
BU
05/18WELBILT : Unlocks Kitchen Potential with KitchenConnect®
PU
05/17WELBILT : Reports Solid First Quarter Operating Results
AQ
05/08WELBILT : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULT..
AQ
05/07WELBILT : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05/07WELBILT, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Stateme..
AQ
05/07WELBILT : Reports Solid First Quarter Operating Results
BU
05/01WELBILT : Two Welbilt Brands Join NexGen Procurement Group
BU
04/30WELBILT, INC. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
04/25WELBILT : Zume Pizza Expands Baked On The Way™, Forms Zume Inc and Partner..
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
05/11Middleby's Recent Run Of Disappointments May Mark A Transition 
05/07Welbilt's (WBT) CEO Hubertus Muehlhaeuser on Q1 2018 Results - Earnings Call .. 
05/07Welbilt, Inc. 2018 Q1 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
05/07Welbilt beats by $0.04, beats on revenue 
05/06Notable earnings before Monday?s open 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 1 580 M
EBIT 2018 256 M
Net income 2018 110 M
Debt 2018 1 121 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 23,67
P/E ratio 2019 18,29
EV / Sales 2018 2,43x
EV / Sales 2019 2,23x
Capitalization 2 727 M
Chart WELBILT INC
Duration : Period :
Welbilt Inc Technical Analysis Chart | WBT | US9490901041 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends WELBILT INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 23,9 $
Spread / Average Target 22%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hubertus M. Mühlhäuser President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Cynthia M. Egnotovich Chairman
Joseph Matosevic Chief Operating Officer & Senior Vice President
Haresh Shah Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Thomas Dale Davis Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WELBILT INC-17.10%2 727
ATLAS COPCO AB-0.90%49 675
FANUC CORP-12.86%44 148
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES6.27%28 395
PARKER HANNIFIN-10.65%23 709
SANDVIK13.36%23 103
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.