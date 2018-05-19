Welbilt : Unlocks Kitchen Potential with KitchenConnect®

Welbilt, Inc. (NYSE:WBT), a leading global provider of commercial foodservice equipment, is launching its KitchenConnect® digital services at this week’s National Restaurant Show Association in Chicago. KitchenConnect’s dashboard unlocks equipment information for chefs, operators, restaurant managers, and multi-unit owners to optimize the operation of their kitchens.

Welbilt’s KitchenConnect is a premier digital solution for a new generation of connected kitchens. The new digital services have been developed by world-class engineers in conjunction with professional chefs and foodservice experts to connect the kitchen like never before. KitchenConnect offers solutions through report management, asset management, menu management, quality management and service management. It provides real-time insights, allowing for better equipment performance reducing costs and food waste, improving work flow and food quality, and limiting downtime. It enables operators to adapt quickly to an ever-changing environment, increase profitability, and comply with food and safety standards.

Hubertus Muehlhaeuser, Welbilt’s President and Chief Executive Officer, states, “Our customers are investing in their digital infrastructures and so are we. Welbilt’s digital transformation is driven by the fact that equipment connectivity adds economic value to a kitchen operation and that it is the basis for increased kitchen automation. KitchenConnect will help our customers to take their entire kitchen operation to a new level and increase the profitability of their business. By providing and analyzing data needed to manage and optimize kitchen operations it allows operators to focus on superior guest experience and not the equipment.”

KitchenConnect follows an open approach, offering the connection flexibility restaurants and large chains need. It allows operators to connect equipment from companies other than Welbilt, additionally Welbilt equipment can be connected through other already existing or preferred platforms.

To learn more about how KitchenConnect is turning patterns into profits, visit Welbilt at booth 3401 & 3601 during the 2018 National Restaurant Association Show and join one of Welbilt’s daily live demonstrations on a new generation of connected kitchens.

About Welbilt, Inc.

Welbilt, Inc. provides the world’s top chefs, premier chain operators and growing independents with industry-leading equipment and solutions. Our innovative products and solutions are powered by our deep knowledge, operator insights, and culinary expertise. Our portfolio of award-winning product brands includes Cleveland™, Convotherm®, Crem®, Delfield®, Frymaster®, Garland®, Kolpak®, Lincoln™, Manitowoc® Ice, Merco®, Merrychef® and Multiplex®. These product brands are supported by two service brands: FitKitchen®, our fully-integrated kitchen systems brand, and KitchenCare®, our aftermarket parts and service brand. Headquartered in the Tampa Bay region of Florida and operating 17 manufacturing facilities throughout the Americas, Europe and Asia, we sell through a global network of over 3,500 distributors and dealers in over 100 countries. We have approximately 5,800 employees and generated sales of $1.45 billion in 2017. For more information, visit www.welbilt.com.

