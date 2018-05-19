Welbilt : Unlocks Kitchen Potential with KitchenConnect®

Welbilt, Inc. (NYSE:WBT), a leading global provider of commercial
foodservice equipment, is launching its KitchenConnect® digital services
at this week’s National Restaurant Show Association in Chicago.
KitchenConnect’s dashboard unlocks equipment information for chefs,
operators, restaurant managers, and multi-unit owners to optimize the
operation of their kitchens.
Welbilt’s KitchenConnect is a premier digital solution for a new
generation of connected kitchens. The new digital services have been
developed by world-class engineers in conjunction with professional
chefs and foodservice experts to connect the kitchen like never before.
KitchenConnect offers solutions through report management, asset
management, menu management, quality management and service management.
It provides real-time insights, allowing for better equipment
performance reducing costs and food waste, improving work flow and food
quality, and limiting downtime. It enables operators to adapt quickly to
an ever-changing environment, increase profitability, and comply with
food and safety standards.
Hubertus Muehlhaeuser, Welbilt’s President and Chief Executive Officer,
states, “Our customers are investing in their digital infrastructures
and so are we. Welbilt’s digital transformation is driven by the fact
that equipment connectivity adds economic value to a kitchen operation
and that it is the basis for increased kitchen automation.
KitchenConnect will help our customers to take their entire kitchen
operation to a new level and increase the profitability of their
business. By providing and analyzing data needed to manage and optimize
kitchen operations it allows operators to focus on superior guest
experience and not the equipment.”
KitchenConnect follows an open approach, offering the connection
flexibility restaurants and large chains need. It allows operators to
connect equipment from companies other than Welbilt, additionally
Welbilt equipment can be connected through other already existing or
preferred platforms.
To learn more about how KitchenConnect is turning patterns into profits,
visit Welbilt at booth 3401 & 3601 during the 2018 National Restaurant
Association Show and join one of Welbilt’s daily live demonstrations on
a new generation of connected kitchens.
About Welbilt, Inc.
Welbilt, Inc. provides the world’s top chefs, premier chain operators
and growing independents with industry-leading equipment and solutions.
Our innovative products and solutions are powered by our deep knowledge,
operator insights, and culinary expertise. Our portfolio of
award-winning product brands includes Cleveland™, Convotherm®,
Crem®, Delfield®, Frymaster®, Garland®,
Kolpak®, Lincoln™, Manitowoc® Ice, Merco®,
Merrychef® and Multiplex®. These product brands
are supported by two service brands: FitKitchen®, our
fully-integrated kitchen systems brand, and KitchenCare®, our
aftermarket parts and service brand. Headquartered in the Tampa Bay
region of Florida and operating 17 manufacturing facilities throughout
the Americas, Europe and Asia, we sell through a global network of over
3,500 distributors and dealers in over 100 countries. We have
approximately 5,800 employees and generated sales of $1.45 billion in
2017. For more information, visit www.welbilt.com.
