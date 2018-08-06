Federman & Sherwood : Investigates Wells Fargo & Company for Possible Violations of Federal Laws

The law firm of Federman & Sherwood has initiated an investigation into
Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) with respect to claims related to
mortgage loan modifications and wrongful foreclosures between April 13,
2010 and October 20, 2015.
If you had a mortgage through WFC and were denied a loan modification or
were not offered a modification, were foreclosed or have information to
assist in our investigation; or, have any questions or concerns
regarding this notice or preservation of your rights, please contact our
office. Federman & Sherwood has extensive nationwide experience in
representing mortgagees, investors in securities, derivative and
merger-related shareholder class actions, and has been appointed as lead
counsel in multiple complex cases.
