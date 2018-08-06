Log in
WELLS FARGO
Federman & Sherwood : Investigates Wells Fargo & Company for Possible Violations of Federal Laws

08/06/2018

The law firm of Federman & Sherwood has initiated an investigation into Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) with respect to claims related to mortgage loan modifications and wrongful foreclosures between April 13, 2010 and October 20, 2015.

If you had a mortgage through WFC and were denied a loan modification or were not offered a modification, were foreclosed or have information to assist in our investigation; or, have any questions or concerns regarding this notice or preservation of your rights, please contact our office. Federman & Sherwood has extensive nationwide experience in representing mortgagees, investors in securities, derivative and merger-related shareholder class actions, and has been appointed as lead counsel in multiple complex cases.


© Business Wire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 86 686 M
EBIT 2018 30 339 M
Net income 2018 20 819 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 2,78%
P/E ratio 2018 13,61
P/E ratio 2019 11,37
Capi. / Sales 2018 3,31x
Capi. / Sales 2019 3,26x
Capitalization 287 B
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 31
Average target price 61,5 $
Spread / Average Target 4,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Timothy J. Sloan President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Elizabeth A. Duke Independent Chairman
John R. Shrewsberry Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
Scott Dillon Chief Technology Officer
John Daniel Baker Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WELLS FARGO-3.03%286 671
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY9.49%398 665
BANK OF AMERICA6.74%319 491
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA-11.61%279 500
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-11.07%237 874
BANK OF CHINA LTD-12.09%187 165
