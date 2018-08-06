Federman & Sherwood : Investigates Wells Fargo & Company for Possible Violations of Federal Laws

The law firm of Federman & Sherwood has initiated an investigation into Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) with respect to claims related to mortgage loan modifications and wrongful foreclosures between April 13, 2010 and October 20, 2015.

If you had a mortgage through WFC and were denied a loan modification or were not offered a modification, were foreclosed or have information to assist in our investigation; or, have any questions or concerns regarding this notice or preservation of your rights, please contact our office. Federman & Sherwood has extensive nationwide experience in representing mortgagees, investors in securities, derivative and merger-related shareholder class actions, and has been appointed as lead counsel in multiple complex cases.

