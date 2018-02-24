Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Wells Fargo    WFC

WELLS FARGO (WFC)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

WELLS FARGO SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: KAHN SWICK & FOTI, LLC REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Wells Fargo & Company - WFC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/24/2018 | 04:51am CET

NEW ORLEANS, Feb. 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF") and KSF partner, former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have until April 16, 2018 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC), if they purchased the Company's securities between January 13, 2017, and July 27, 2017, inclusive (the "Class Period").  This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York.

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF") - - not all law firms are created equal. Visit www.ksfcounsel.com to learn more about KSF. (PRNewsfoto/Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC)

What You May Do

If you purchased securities of Wells Fargo and would like to discuss your legal rights and how this case might affect you and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email ([email protected]), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nyse-wfc/ to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action, you must petition the Court by April 16, 2018.

About the Lawsuit

Wells Fargo and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws. 

On July 27, 2017, The New York Times reported that, based on an internal Wells Fargo report, "[m]ore than 800,000 people who took out car loans from Wells Fargo were charged for auto insurance they did not need," and that "[t]he expense of the unneeded insurance…pushed roughly 274,000 Wells Fargo customers into delinquency and resulted in almost 25,000 wrongful vehicle repossessions," and it estimated "that the bank owed $73 million to wronged customers."

On this news, the price of Wells Fargo's shares plummeted.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is a law firm focused on securities, antitrust and consumer class actions, along with merger & acquisition and breach of fiduciary litigation against publicly traded companies on behalf of shareholders. The firm has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.

Contact:

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC
Lewis Kahn, Managing Partner
[email protected]
1-877-515-1850
206 Covington St.
Madisonville, LA 70447

 

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wells-fargo-shareholder-alert-by-former-louisiana-attorney-general-kahn-swick--foti-llc-reminds-investors-with-losses-in-excess-of-100000-of-lead-plaintiff-deadline-in-class-action-lawsuit-against-wells-fargo--company---wfc-300603597.html

SOURCE Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC


© PRNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on WELLS FARGO
04:51aWELLS FARGO SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FOR : KAHN SWICK & FOTI, LLC REMINDS INVESTORS ..
PR
02/23BANCO POPULAR S A : Popular Has Agreed to Acquire Wells Fargo's Auto Finance Bus..
AQ
02/23Women in Barclays investment bank earn half as much on average as men
RE
02/23Royal Bank of Scotland pays women on average 37 percent less than men
RE
02/22WELLS FARGO : Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Inves..
AC
02/22Women in Barclays investment bank earn half as much on average as men
RE
02/22WARREN BUFFETT : Buffett letter may tout optimism as broader market worries ebb
RE
02/22Buffett letter may tout optimism as broader market worries ebb
RE
02/21WELLS FARGO : Corporate Philanthropy Totals $286.5 Million for 2017
BU
02/21WELLS FARGO : to Participate at the 2018 RBC Capital Markets Financial Instituti..
BU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
02/22Bridgewater Bancshares Wants $50 Million In U.S. IPO 
02/22Tracking Wallace Weitz's Weitz Investment Management Portfolio - Q4 2017 Upda.. 
02/22Tracking Ole Andreas Halvorsen's Viking Global Portfolio - Q4 2017 Update 
02/22Buy Solid Defensive Names But Don't Rely On Wall Street To Do It For You 
02/21Tracking Tweedy Browne Portfolio - Q4 2017 Update 
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.