News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

WELLS FARGO SHAREHOLDER ALERT by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Wells Fargo & Company - WFC

03/10/2018 | 04:51am CET

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) and KSF partner, former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have until April 16, 2018 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC), if they purchased the Company’s securities between January 13, 2017, and July 27, 2017, inclusive (the “Class Period”). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York.

What You May Do

If you purchased securities of Wells Fargo and would like to discuss your legal rights and how this case might affect you and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email ([email protected]), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nyse-wfc/ to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action, you must petition the Court by April 16, 2018.

About the Lawsuit

Wells Fargo and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

On July 27, 2017, The New York Times reported that, based on an internal Wells Fargo report, “[m]ore than 800,000 people who took out car loans from Wells Fargo were charged for auto insurance they did not need,” and that “[t]he expense of the unneeded insurance…pushed roughly 274,000 Wells Fargo customers into delinquency and resulted in almost 25,000 wrongful vehicle repossessions,” and it estimated “that the bank owed $73 million to wronged customers.”

On this news, the price of Wells Fargo’s shares plummeted.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is a law firm focused on securities, antitrust and consumer class actions, along with merger & acquisition and breach of fiduciary litigation against publicly traded companies on behalf of shareholders. The firm has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.


© Business Wire 2018
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WELLS FARGO-6.71%286 740
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY7.29%398 116
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA5.65%353 637
BANK OF AMERICA9.08%331 251
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION6.51%275 373
BANK OF CHINA LTD5.79%226 109
